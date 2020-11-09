Bids for the construction of the Second Street TIGER grant project were opened Friday and a Louisville contractor was the low bidder.
Pace Contracting LLC’s $6,895,484 bid was more than $1.5 million less than New Albany, Indiana-based MAC Construction and Excavating Inc.’s bid of $8,444,000.
The engineer estimates the project to cost $7,405,443. The project, largely funded by a federal grant, will spruce up the Second Street corridor in South Frankfort.
Though Pace Contracting LLC was the low bidder, its submission will be reviewed for completeness and accuracy, according to TIGER grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles.
“We are working toward awarding a contract so the contract documents may be signed,” he added. “At the appropriate time, we will issue a notice to proceed to the contractor and we anticipate construction activity will begin in early 2021.”
Knowles said the substantial completion date — meaning when the roadway will be open to traffic — is August 2022 with streetscaping work expected to continue through December 2022.
For more information about the TIGER grant project, visit the website at Frankfort.ky.gov/TIGER
