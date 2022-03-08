Editor's note: This story was updated at 9:30 a.m. on March 9 to include that the closure is planned for Wednesday and Thursday night.

Motorists are advised that U.S. 60 between Taylor Avenue and Lafayette Drive — commonly known as Louisville Hill — will be closed Wednesday and Thursday night.

Road closed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises that the closures will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

