road closed

A portion of Louisville Road (U.S. 60) in Franklin County will be temporarily closed during the day Thursday.

The closure will occur between Lafayette Drive and Taylor Avenue from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will be performing trimming and drainage work.

Traffic will be rerouted down Taylor Avenue and Lafayette Drive. Signs in the area will notify drivers of the work.

