Motorists who travel Louisville Road (U.S. 60) in Franklin County are advised of nightly closures.

Road work

From 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be performing subgrade repairs from milepoint 0.4 near the Shelby County line to milepoint 1.8.

