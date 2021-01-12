No need to adjust your television set. WAVE, the Louisville NBC affiliate, has returned to the Frankfort Plant Board cable lineup after a three-year absence.
“As the only video provider in Frankfort that distributes the Louisville broadcast stations, FPB knows the importance of Louisville news, sports and especially weather to the residents of the capital city,” said Harvey Couch, FPB telecommunications product manager.
WAVE joins WHAS and WLKY to give FPB three full-time broadcast stations from Louisville. The part-time feed from WDRB was removed Dec. 31 after the station sought what FPB called an unreasonable increase in license fees.
“We believe the switch from part-time WDRB to full-time WAVE will be a beneficial one for our customers,” Couch added. “We have heard from customers over the past three years how much they have missed WAVE and are thrilled to be able to bring it back.”
FPB cable also offers four Lexington stations: WLEX, WKYT, WTVQ and WDKY.
WAVE returns to its previous position on Channel 3 in SD and Channel 503 in HD. On QAM tuners, that’s 3.1 in SD and 3.2 in HD. FPB Marketplace has moved from Channel 3 to Channel 4.
It may take several days for guide information to populate on FPB Advanced Set Tops and DTAs. Those who receive FPB cable through a QAM tuner may need to rescan the channels to pick up the new lineup, FPB said.
WAVE is owned by Gray Television Group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.