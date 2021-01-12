WAVE

No need to adjust your television set. WAVE, the Louisville NBC affiliate, has returned to the Frankfort Plant Board cable lineup after a three-year absence.

“As the only video provider in Frankfort that distributes the Louisville broadcast stations, FPB knows the importance of Louisville news, sports and especially weather to the residents of the capital city,” said Harvey Couch, FPB telecommunications product manager.  

WAVE joins WHAS and WLKY to give FPB three full-time broadcast stations from Louisville. The part-time feed from WDRB was removed Dec. 31 after the station sought what FPB called an unreasonable increase in license fees.   

“We believe the switch from part-time WDRB to full-time WAVE will be a beneficial one for our customers,” Couch added. “We have heard from customers over the past three years how much they have missed WAVE and are thrilled to be able to bring it back.”  

FPB cable also offers four Lexington stations: WLEX, WKYT, WTVQ and WDKY.   

WAVE returns to its previous position on Channel 3 in SD and Channel 503 in HD. On QAM tuners, that’s 3.1 in SD and 3.2 in HD. FPB Marketplace has moved from Channel 3 to Channel 4.   

It may take several days for guide information to populate on FPB Advanced Set Tops and DTAs. Those who receive FPB cable through a QAM tuner may need to rescan the channels to pick up the new lineup, FPB said.  

WAVE is owned by Gray Television Group.

