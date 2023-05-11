Loved ones of Gypsy Reyes gathered at River View Park to celebrate her life Wednesday night — the 10th anniversary of her death. 

Reyes' daughters, Mariah Beckham, 16, and Jayla Reed, 13, were in attendance of the Celebration of Life, which was hosted by the Sunshine Center and Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation. 

051023_GypsyReyesCelebration_hb_web-7.jpg

Sisters, Jayla Reed, 13, and Mariah Beckham, 16, were given pieces of artwork made by local artists during the Celebration of Life for Gypsy Reyes at River View Park Wednesday night. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
051023_GypsyReyesCelebration_hb_web-9.jpg

Whitney Hopper watches as daughter, Samyah James, 10 months old, plays with a balloon during the Celebration of Life for Gypsy Reyes at River View Park Wednesday night. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription