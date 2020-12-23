Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, acting Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. and Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett were among the leaders who received the vaccination against COVID-19 on Wednesday.
“Today, I proudly took the vaccine that is ending our fight against COVID-19," Lt. Gov. Coleman said. "Thank you to the countless scientists, physicians and logistics experts who made this possible. You are heroes, and Team Kentucky extends our deepest thanks.
"As more vaccines are currently being distributed to front-line health workers and those most at risk, let us continue the work to build a better Kentucky for everyone.”
Other state leaders who received the vaccine on Wednesday included Gov. Andy Beshear’s chief of staff, La Tasha Buckner, and his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, and Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, who has been instrumental in helping Beshear reach more Kentuckians during the pandemic.
Their vaccinations follow the first vaccinations in Kentucky on Dec. 14, when the first round of hospitals began receiving and administering 38,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to front-line healthcare workers.
On Monday, long-term care facility residents and staff began receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through Walgreens and CVS, which have an agreement with the federal government. This week, about 80 regional hospitals and more than 90 local health departments are receiving more than 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to inoculate more healthcare workers.
“These vaccines are safe, they’re effective and they will save the lives of thousands of Kentuckians and help us end this long nightmare,” Beshear said. “By the end of this month, we are expecting more than 200,000 doses of vaccines that will slow the spread of COVID and protect our healthcare heroes, our veterans and residents and workers at longterm care facilities.”
The leaders who were vaccinated Wednesday emphasized the safety of the vaccine and encouraged other leaders to take the vaccine when it is their turn.
Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., House Speaker David Osborne, Senate President Robert Stivers, Dr. Stack and J. Michael Brown, the highest appointed official in Kentucky as secretary of the executive cabinet, also received the initial dose of the vaccination against COVID-19 on Tuesday.
With the Tuesday vaccination, the heads of the three branches of Kentucky government each received their initial dose of the Moderna vaccine ensuring the continuity of state government during this pandemic and demonstrating broad, bipartisan support for the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccination.
Michelle Searcy, RN and school health supervisor with the Franklin County Health Department, administered the vaccines on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda.
Beshear encouraged other community leaders including those in elected office, business executives and faith leaders, to take the vaccine when it is their turn. Meanwhile, until more people are vaccinated, the governor said Kentuckians must continue to take precautions to slow the spread and save more Kentuckians from COVID, which has already killed more than 2,400 people in the commonwealth alone. People must continue wearing masks, social distance and avoid gatherings.
As of Wednesday, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered to more than 8,800 Kentuckians, predominantly healthcare workers. With both vaccines, a second dose is required about three weeks later.
Beshear said Kentucky is expecting more than 202,000 doses of vaccine before the end of the month with the second dose coming for each about three to four weeks later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.