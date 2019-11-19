Former Lt. Gov. Crit Luallen said this week that she would not serve as a secretary of a state cabinet even if asked.
Luallen co-chairs the budget team of Gov.-elect Andy Beshear’s transition team.
“We have a good group of people,” she said of the team. She said she is glad to provide insight and help Beshear’s transition to office.
The governor-elect will be sworn in on Tuesday, Dec. 10, after defeating incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin earlier this month.
When asked if she would be willing to serve as secretary of any state cabinet, Luallen said she would not, and there’s been no discussion about the possibility. She believes it is time for “new faces” in state government.
Luallen, a Frankfort native, became lieutenant governor under Beshear’s father, Gov. Steve Beshear, in 2014 after former Lt. Gov. Jerry Abramson left to join President Barack Obama’s administration as a deputy assistant. She was also the Kentucky auditor of public accounts from 2004 to 2012. She served as secretary of the Tourism and Finance and Administration cabinets in the 1990s.