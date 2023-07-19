The Franklin County Fiscal Court was presented with a proposed reapportionment of the county’s six magisterial districts during Wednesday's meeting.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock and County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt detailed the process behind the reconfiguring, with the proposed new districts being heavily focused on a more equal distribution of the county’s population.
After singing the praises of the members of the reapportionment committee for their service, calling them “the epitome of public servants,” Hancock detailed the changes, which would see the districts each serve between approximately 8,400 and 8,800 residents.
The proposed reapportionment of Franklin County’s 50,182 residents is as follows:
District 1, currently served by Magistrate Sherry Sebastian: 8,695
District 2, currently served by Magistrate J.W. Blackburn: 8,461
District 3, currently served by Magistrate Kelly Dycus: 8,496
District 4, currently served by Magistrate Scotty Tracy: 8,528
District 5, currently served by Magistrate Richard Tanner: 8,548
District 6, currently served by Magistrate Eric Whisman: 8,809
“We took a really hard look at what it looks like to get the most equal districts of constituents. And this would be the first time ever that we are this close to an actual, complete equality of constituents,” Hancock continued. “This is something that has needed to be done for years.”
There is a maximum variance of 348 residents between the proposed smallest and largest districts.
“KRS regarding this says that no district can be more than 10% larger or smaller than another,” Hewitt said.
The proposal puts Franklin County at 3.9%.
Changes made included the consolidation of Kentucky State University’s campus into the same district, when previously it had been bisected by East Main into two separate districts, as well as cleaning up the lines between Eastover and Westover, as well as the base of the Holmes Street corridor, separating it from Thornhill.
The potential for growth in various districts was also taken into account in the proposal, with the committee setting population totals for Districts 2 and 3 lower because of the potential for growth between this plan and the next scheduled reapportionment.
Reapportionment is supposed to be reevaluated every 10 years. However, due to the COVID pandemic and the cessation of certain programs, this would be the first adjustment to magisterial districts in Franklin County in 13 years. The districts would then be reevaluated again in seven years to get the system back on schedule.
When asked by magistrates about the division of certain main thoroughfares like Cardwell Lane and Evergreen Road, Hancock said, “There are some roads we can’t divide out, and I would love to tell you in an ideal world we could do that.
“I was looking for accuracy. I was not looking at making everyone happy. But I want everyone to understand that I want everyone in Franklin County to understand who represents them.”
To accomplish this, later this year Hancock’s office will be sending out postcards to every home in Franklin County detailing which elected officials serve their address.
“We want people to know who represents them, and we want them to know how to get ahold of you … that’s something we feel is very important.”
Hewitt explained to the fiscal court that they will now have three options to proceed with the proposed reapportionment — approve the map as it stands, vote to amend the map or reject the reapportionment and start over again.
The fiscal court has scheduled a public forum to further discuss the issue, tentatively scheduled for Monday, July 31.
