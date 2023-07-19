The Franklin County Fiscal Court was presented with a proposed reapportionment of the county’s six magisterial districts during Wednesday's meeting.

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock and County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt detailed the process behind the reconfiguring, with the proposed new districts being heavily focused on a more equal distribution of the county’s population. 

Proposed Reapportionment

A map of the proposed reapportionment of magisterial districts in Franklin County. 

