During Earth Week — April 15-22 — local coordinators will work with Bluegrass Greensource to host Main Street Clean Sweep events in 20 communities throughout Central Kentucky including Frankfort.
The cleanup in the capital city is slated for April 20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. starting at the Franklin County Fiscal Court building.
Volunteers will join together to clean up litter from city streets, parks and local waterways. In 2022, nearly 800 volunteers worked to pick up over 9,300 pounds of litter in just one week.
Litter thrown on the street ends up in storm drains and can adversely impact water quality. When it rains, stormwater picks up litter and takes it directly into nearby streams and can harm fish and other wildlife. The efforts of Bluegrass Greensource over the last 9 years have helped facilitate over 150 community cleanups, helping collect over 150,000 pounds of trash.
“Earth Month is a wonderful opportunity for communities to come together and help the environment,” Amy Sohner, Executive Director of Bluegrass Greensource, said. “Main Street Clean Sweep allows individuals to participate in Earth Day activities in their own backyard but also be part of something much bigger in our entire region. It brings our focus to local communities right here in Central Kentucky empowering our friends and neighbors to play an active role in creating a sustainable Bluegrass.”
Since 2001, Bluegrass Greensource has provided environmental education, resources and outreach empowering Central Kentuckians to ensure clean, healthy and enjoyable environments for future generations. Bluegrass Greensource is a 501(c)(3) environmental education non-profit encouraging small changes that foster positive environmental and economic impact throughout the region.
How sad that in the Seat of Government, in the supposedly loved small town people call home, there are so many who will just toss trash at the curb.
Humanity is DOOMED!
Change my mind....
