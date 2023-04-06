Clean sweep crop.jpg

Sporting her Main Street Clean Sweep T-shirt, Vicki Webb was among the volunteers who picked up litter downtown in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

During Earth Week — April 15-22 — local coordinators will work with Bluegrass Greensource to host Main Street Clean Sweep events in 20 communities throughout Central Kentucky including Frankfort.

The cleanup in the capital city is slated for April 20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. starting at the Franklin County Fiscal Court building.

Main Street Clean Sweep

