East Main paving

A paving crew member walks on the freshly-paved portion of East Main Street near the Capital Avenue Bridge Wednesday. Resurfacing of the street has begun. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Motorists traveling on Main Street near the Capital Avenue Bridge will notice a smoother ride this week.

Crews have begun resurfacing the portion of East/West Main streets between East Broadway and Ann streets and pavement markings will be applied soon.

The paving signals completion of a huge milestone for the Second Street TIGER, said project manager Chuck Knowles. 

"Except for the landscaping that will come this fall, this will complete the major portion of the work on this part of the project," he told The State Journal. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription