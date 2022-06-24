062522_DollyGrahamSplashPad2_submitted.jpeg

Children play in one of the water features during the grand opening of the splash pad at Dolly Graham Park Thursday. (Photo submitted by John Arnett)

The new splash pad at Dolly Graham Park is now open. 

Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, spoke during the grand opening of the splash pad Thursday. Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites also provided hot dogs and ice cream to those in attendance. 

Dolly Graham Park is located at 225 River St. in South Frankfort. 

062522_DollyGrahamSplashPad_submitted.jpeg

Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, speaks during the grand opening of the splash pad at Dolly Graham Park Thursday. (Photo submitted by John Arnett)
062522_DollyGrahamSplashPad3_submitted.jpeg

Members of the Graham family joined Frankfort City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge to dedicate a bench in honor of their mother, Dolly Graham, a long time Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites manager for whom the park is named. The Graham family home was located on the current site of the park. Pictured are, seated from left, Tonya Graham McGaha and Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort; back row, Greg Graham, Blake Graham, Waldridge and Anna Delores Coleman. (Photo submitted by John Arnett)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription