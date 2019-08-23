As cooler weather approaches, artists are preparing for the Fall Arts Festival at Josephine Sculpture Park.
JSP’s Fall Arts Festival will be on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the festival, park visitors can enjoy live music and hands-on art workshops led by regional artists, and grab a bite to eat from food trucks.
The Fall Arts Festival is unique in that it focuses on the experience and processes of making art, said Park Director Melanie VanHouten. Festival-goers won’t just look at art; they will get the hands-on experience of making art themselves.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the sculpture park, VanHouten said. The Fall Arts Festival emerged from an event the park had when it first opened called Picnic in the Park. JSP invited Frankfort residents and friends to bring their lunch to the park and explore it.
VanHouten said that friends who were musicians performed for free, just to support the park. Kids also worked on a community mural during the picnic.
“Since then, the event has expanded,” VanHouten said.
At the September festival, there will be about 20 free hands-on art activities. Some of the optional advanced workshops, which include tie-dye, hot metal pour, glassblowing, blacksmithing and ceramic tile painting, will have a small fee to cover materials and support artists.
VanHouten said park visitors can bring their own items to tie-dye for free. Parking is $10 per vehicle, regardless of size, VanHouten said.
“You can do more than you can imagine with your $10 parking,” she said.
Attendees can have fun with Squallis Puppeteers, hot-air balloon rides, Bubble Bug and face painting. Genres of featured music include folk, blues, rock, hip-hop and more.
“This is probably the most diverse group of musicians that we have had,” VanHouten said.
Guest artists Heather Hart of New York and Sherwin Rio of California will be featured at the Fall Arts Festival. Both will be working on pieces to add to the park. VanHouten said in the past that typically only one artist has been featured, but JSP wants to make it special for the 10th anniversary of the park.
Food will be from Mi Fiesta, Mandeez, Sweet T’s Tasty Dog & Soul, Mr. Gyro’s Sav’s Chill and Bluegrass Kettle Masters, as well as drinks from West Sixth.
Festival volunteers are still needed and will receive free festival parking and a JSP T-shirt. Volunteers will have a chance to work with artists and coordinate events. Sign up at josephinesculpturepark.org.