As leaders looked toward the summer, parks, porta potties, a splash pad and an indoor pool dominated discussion at Monday’s City Commission meeting.
City leaders approved a resolution of support to fund an architectural/engineering assessment and report for the indoor pool at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center.
“We’ve heard from the community and know the importance of having an indoor pool here,” City Manager Laura Hagg explained.
She pointed out that Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge led the charge and reached out to KSU to see if the city could support the institution for the repairs needed to the pool at the Exum Center.
“It’s sort of like dropping marbles on a floor when we get excited about something as a community and it’s something we really need and sometimes we forget or start going in so many different directions,” Waldridge said. “My goal in having this sit-down meeting with Kentucky State was just that, to say hold on, let’s go with what could be a viable opportunity now for us … to see what the cost is.”
She added that the assessment will find out what it will take to get the pool back up and running so it can be used by the community and local school systems as well. It will also determine whether building an indoor pool facility later on will be a viable option.
“Once we get this ball moving in the right direction, I think it’ll be one that’s feasible. I think this number is going to be larger than what we expected and what everyone has been talking of,” she stated. “But I think it’s something we can do together as a community for our community with the city, county, school systems and those who are interested in donating to the program as well.”
Per the resolution, the city will provide up to $30,000 for the cost of the assessment in the form of a donation to the Kentucky State University Foundation.
The city, in the form of a letter, will inform KSU that the money is restricted for the purpose of paying the bill for the architect/engineer consultant to evaluate the needed repairs on the pool. The university will be required to reimburse any unexpended funds above the cost of the assessment to the city.
“This is the most viable short-term option for our community and we have been working closely with Paul Cable (director of capital improvement and facilities management at Kentucky State),” Hagg added, stating that the city is looking forward to being able to fund the study and find out exactly what the Exum Center pool needs so the community can come together to find a solution.
The resolution states that the assessment must contain a detailed written report with photos of the current condition of the pool shell; pool deck; mechanical components (circulation pumps, filtration system, sanitization equipment, chemical feeders, etc.); water plumbing lines; chemical lines and tubing; valves; backwashing components; proper air handling unit for air quality; and any other required devices of the facility.
The assessment must include all items and cost estimates that will bring the swimming facility back to full operation and meet local and state health department standards, as well as requirements dictated in the Kentucky Public Swimming and Bathing Facilities Law established by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Upon completion, KSU must provide a copy of the evaluation to the city.
The architect/engineer consultant will be selected through a qualifications-based process or from a Master Agreement list. Then, a contract for professional services will be offered, negotiated and awarded.
It will take approximately three to six months to procure the services of the engineer and conduct the assessment, according to Cable.
Waldridge added that it could be up to a year before the pool is repaired and usable.
“It’s not a short-term solution,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson said. “It’s about six months out then there are parts to order and the work to be done.”
The pool is original to the building, which was built in 1994.
Portable park restrooms
As part of its consent agenda, the city commission approved a contract with Reliable On-site Rentals (a division of United Rentals) for 16 porta potties to be placed at various parks throughout the year.
Per the contract, five standard units and eight Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) units will be rented for use at parks throughout the city at a cost of $27,725 per year.
The breakdown of locations for the restrooms is:
• Two standard units and one ADA unit at Capitol View Park
• One standard and one ADA unit at both upper and lower Cove Spring Park
• One ADA unit at East Frankfort Park
• One standard and one ADA unit at the Franklin County Farmers Market
• One ADA unit at Juniper Hill Park
• Two ADA units at River View Park
Two standard units will also be placed on Broadway for the concert series and downtown events and one will be located near the East Frankfort Park pickleball courts for seven months.
The company will provide twice-weekly servicing and restocking of the units from April through October and once-a-week servicing and restocking of the facilities from November through March.
The contract also includes a flat rate of $75 for standard size porta potties and $95 for ADA units and hand wash station for special event rentals, such as approved downtown events and local festivals.
Grants
City leaders OK’d staff to apply for two grants for the parks.
The first is an application for the 2022 Recreational Trail Program Grant, which would provide funding for the implementation of an eight-foot shared path along Schenkel Lane to connect nearby neighborhoods with the Cove Spring Nature Preserve.
The city applied for the 2021 grant but due to limited funding and the number of applications it was not selected. After conversations with staff from the Kentucky Department of Local Government (KDLG), an adjustments in materials was made and the length of the trail was increased to one mile to make the project more competitive.
Staff is going to re-apply for the project and request a $160,000 grant. The city would be responsible for a $40,000 match of cash or in-kind services.
The city commission also gave approval for staff to apply for the 2022 Land and Water Conservation Fund Program Grant for improvements to be made to East Frankfort Park.
The KDLG grant would be used to upgrade the playground equipment and sports courts and the amount of the project will not exceed $500,000. The city would be required to provide a 50% match of $250,000 or in-kind services.
Dolly Graham Park update
Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens told city leaders that the splash pad is “well under construction.”
“Holes are dug. Concrete is being moved. They are pouring the surge pit, where the bulk of the water will sit. That’s what gets recirculated,” he explained, adding that the water will be replaced every so often after it has recirculated a few times.
Pickens reported that he spoke with the contractors Monday morning and the project is on pace to be completed by June 1 barring any major long-term weather events or other unforeseen circumstances.
Park staff is still working on the plans, layouts and budget for permanent restroom facilities at the South Frankfort park. The temporary restroom trailer has already been rented for this summer.
He said when the splash pad is done, there will minor cosmetic tasks, such as landscaping, ADA checks and updated signage, then the project will be complete.
“We’re excited about it,” Pickens added, saying the splash pad will be free to the public to use. “The park’s going to be in great shape.”
