Making magic happen: Area scouts lend helping hand at Kamp Kessa

Making magic happen: Area scouts lend helping hand at Kamp Kessa

When Shelly Sutley first looked at a dilapidated barn at Kamp Kessa that was to house a mare and its foal after it's born in April, she immediately thought of a bluebird box.

Sutley moved to Frankfort about a year ago from Wisconsin where she was heavily involved with the Boy Scouts. While working with the scouts she founded Bluebird Experience, a bluebird restoration project where people and Boy and Girl Scouts can volunteer their time to build bluebird boxes.

After they return to northern regions of the country in the spring, bluebirds use the boxes to raise their young.

032321_KampKessaCleanUpDay_hb_web-1.jpg

Hannah McColl, 10, pets one of the horses at Kamp Kessa while helping clean up the farm on Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

For the past six months, Sutley has been participating in the rehabilitative horse camp at Kamp Kessa on Beechridge Road in the western part of the county as a means of treatment for her multiple sclerosis.

As a way to give back to the camp and it’s owners/founders, Thecla Helmbrecht Howard and Anthony Howard, Sutley organized a clean up day at the farm and invited area Boy and Girl Scout troops to participate.

“(The barn) looks like a very large bluebird box,” Sutley wrote in a letter to the Scouts. “It’s just laying on the ground. Both bluebird boxes and horse barns are just a wooden box, it’s the magic inside and the time we give that make them memorable.”

Robb Crawford, the den leader for Cub Scout Pack 41 out of Midway, attended the clean up with his pack Saturday, along with Girl Scout Troop 2261.

“We knew (Kamp Kessa) needed help and we were looking to give back to the community,” Crawford said. “It gets kids outside and some exercise.”

Crawford said the scouts would earn merit belt loops for their work Saturday. They were tasked with stacking up bricks and clearing debris from around the barn and on the property that is home to a herd of 30 horses that are used to provide therapy to camp participants. Kamp Kessa is a nonprofit 501(c)3.

“The camp is pretty awesome,” Crawford said. “We’re excited also to link with the bluebird project to build boxes.”

Anthony Howard was excited to have the Scouts helping out on Saturday.

032321_KampKessaCleanUpDay_hb_web-5.jpg

Anthony Howard, owner/founder of Kamp Kessa, and Shelly Sutley pose for a picture during Clean Up Day at the camp Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

"We have always been about teaching servant leadership," he said. "That's at the core of what we do. They're out here today contributing to this place and helping us cleanup and build things."

Sutley said she is also looking to collect donated building supplies to restore the barn. Donations needed include lumber (2x8s, 2x4s, plywood), nails, 3-inch screws, corner brackets, tin roofing, roofing screws, flooring for a stall, tools/building equipment, lightbulbs, sand and hay.

Donations can be dropped off at Kamp Kessa, 758 Beechridge Road. Monetary donations can be made at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/shelteredrisks.

