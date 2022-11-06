In August, Morning Pointe of Frankfort celebrated a very special occasion — the 100th birthday of Virginia “Jenny” Lodmell.

The day gave a chance to honor Lodmell not only for her long life but also for her role in history. Lodmell is a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Navy WAVES.

110622.Jenny Lodmell_submitted.jpg

Virginia "Jenny" Lodmell, a resident at Morning Pointe of Frankfort, served in the U.S. Navy WAVES during World War II. She turned 100 years old in August. (Photo submitted)
110622.Lodmell certificate_submitted.jpg

Virginia "Jenny" Lodmell was presented this certificate from the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs in August in recognition of her 100th birthday and her service in the U.S. Navy WAVES during World War II. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription