In August, Morning Pointe of Frankfort celebrated a very special occasion — the 100th birthday of Virginia “Jenny” Lodmell.
The day gave a chance to honor Lodmell not only for her long life but also for her role in history. Lodmell is a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Navy WAVES.
Judge James Kay from Woodford County declared Aug. 17 Virginia Lodmell Day in the county, and she also received certificates from the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
How did Lodmell, from West Virginia, become part of the war effort?
The start of war
Born to Robert and Esthal Hudson in 1922, Jenny had six siblings. She was in high school when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and ushered the United States into World War II.
“Several of the neighbors had to go out [to serve], and a lot of the college boys had to go,” Lodmell said about the beginning of the war.
She spent one year at Beckley College studying to be a secretary before leaving college.
“They needed everybody to work, so I did,” she said of her transition to wartime duties.
Lodmell found a job at an ammunition factory in Maryland. Her role was to put the top part on the shells, putting glue on the shell and the cap on top of that. Ten to 12 women sat around a table doing this work and, as she put it, “It was a job.”
Then, something tragic happened. The factory suffered an explosion and fire that killed and injured many employees. Lodmell was OK and returned home.
Home wasn’t like it used to be.
“It seemed like a desert,” she said. “All the boys went to war, and many of the women were off to work.”
Seeing an opportunity to do something for her country through the Navy’s new WAVES program (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), she enlisted on Dec. 18, 1943.
“All the boys were going, so why not?” she said.
WAVES Service
Lodmell did her basic training in New York and then went to Norman, Oklahoma.
“We would march and march, and sometimes it felt like you did nothing but march,” she said of her training.
Instead of working on shells, Lodmell became an airplane mechanic.
“I learned all about the different parts of the airplane, how you used it, how you cleaned it, how all the parts fit together,” she said.
Lodmell did a lot of work on and around the plane engines, especially making sure everything was well lubricated. But her education went beyond her technical skills.
“You sure did learn how to get along with people,” she said.
Eventually, Lodmell was reassigned to teach radar to the men as they were being assigned to their ships.
Days were taken up with the basics: work, eat, sleep. Lodmell rented several apartments during her time in the service, sometimes sharing a room with three other women. On the days she did have off, she enjoyed going to the movies.
She also had the chance to meet Russell Carl Lodmell.
War’s end and family
After World War II, Jenny discharged from the WAVES on Nov. 2, 1945. She and Russell got married.
Russell was from Minnesota and bought a parcel of land in his home state as a new home. The couple moved and farmed the land for about five years.
“We about starved to death and froze to death,” Jenny said about that time.
The Lodmells moved to West Virginia, where they had much more success. Russell became an electrician, and Jenny worked at a Montgomery Ward department store in the catalog department. The couple had three sons, Johnny, Joe and Jimmy. Lodmell now has nine grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Moving to Morning Pointe
After Russell passed away, Lodmell moved to live with her son Jimmy and daughter-in-law Carol in Woodford County. Eventually, they found she needed more care, and Lodmell moved to Morning Pointe of Frankfort in August 2013.
“I have a nice apartment,” Jenny said of her new home. “It’s a very nice place for older people. There’s no steps, and you can walk outside. There’s a great big porch with rocking chairs, and everybody here seems to work together.”
When asked what she is proud of in her life, Lodmell said, “I am glad I served the Navy.” At 100 and enjoying life, she gave this advice for longevity: “Take care of yourself. Eat sensibly, and don’t take any crazy chances. If your body stays strong, usually your mind will too.”
WWII veterans at Morning Pointe
Morning Pointe of Frankfort is home to several World War II veterans in addition to Lodmell. They are Dorothy Haywood, Zina Mitchell, John Neely and Albert Wilson.
These and all veterans will be celebrated on Veterans Day Friday.
