Boaters discovered a dead man floating on the Kentucky River Saturday afternoon at 12:10 p.m., according to Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod.

Harrod pronounced deceased the person, whom he said was a male, at 1:06 p.m. He told The State Journal that the body was discovered on the river near the mouth of Benson Creek.

Harrod said the death did not appear suspicious, though a full autopsy is scheduled to take place Monday morning.

"Until we get results back from that, we really don’t know much," Franklin County Sheriff's Office Captain Shane Webber said.

FCSO is on the case along with the coroner's office and Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, whom Webber said was notified because it usually completes a report for deaths related to bodies of water.

Harrod said that he has confirmed the identity of the man, but is still trying to make contact with next of kin and family.

The recovery of the body took place at the Benson Valley Boat Ramp.

