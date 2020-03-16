Kentucky has a Saturday night and Sunday morning problem when it comes to the greatest public health threat in a century, the new coronavirus.
After seeing videos of people crowding into bars and restaurants on the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday that he might have to follow the lead of other states (such as Ohio and Illinois) and use his emergency powers to close them.
On Sunday morning, many if not most Kentucky churches held services, despite Beshear's call several days earlier to cancel them.
Both measures are intended to slow the spread of the virus so that the respiratory disease it causes, covid-19, does not overwhelm the U.S. health-care system. Noting that he has asked hospitals to not do any elective surgeries after Wednesday, Beshear said, "We absolutely must be ready if we see a significant influx of cases."
Many experts say that significant influx is not a matter of "if," but "when."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked on CNN Sunday if it is possible that hundreds of thousands of Americans could die from the disease. He replied, "It could happen, and it could be worse."
Fauci, told that many bars were filled over the weekend, was asked if the U.S. needs "a national lockdown," closing such gathering places. "I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction we see in restaurants and bars," he said. "For a while, life is not going to be the way it was in the United States; we have to accept that."
The first covid-19 patient identified in Kentucky was a 27-year-old woman from Cynthiana who has since recovered. Five other cases have been confirmed in Harrison County, two of them with a direct link through a church.
Beshear said Wednesday, March 11, that churches should cancel services. On Sunday, he was asked if he had any reports on compliance. He didn't reply directly, but indicated reasons that he made the request; he noted the Harrison County connection and estimated that a third of his congregation at Beargrass Christian Church in Louisville, where he is a deacon, is in the demographic categories most vulnerable to the virus. Those are people over 60 and those with underlying medical conditions.
Compliance appeared to be spotty. The Archdiocese of Louisville continued masses, unlike some other Roman Catholic dioceses, but advised that communion wine not be poured from the chalice and that parishioners not touch during the passing of the peace, the Courier Journal reported. In Hopkinsville, the Hoptown Chronicle reported Saturday that most churches it surveyed planned to hold services.
"Where we see this is going . . . where we can anticipate having the surge that we've got to be ready for in our health-care facilities, I believe it is increasingly clear that they need to do the most important work, do it in as short order as possible, and then go home," he said. "We cannot say for certain that we would be able to have them back in enough time to pass a budget." The current budget runs through June 30.
He concluded, "If you want to get energy out, get outside, go for a run on your own; do not pack in to one place thinking that this is not a big deal. Yeah, what you're doing probably won't hurt you, but it could really hurt somebody else. That could be somebody's parents; it could be somebody's grandparents. I'm just asking you to do the right thing."
