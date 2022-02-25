Statewide Tornado Safety Drill

Kentucky's Severe Weather Safety Week is March 1-7. (Photo Submitted)

Next week marks the beginning of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. 

In remembrance of the 10-year anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that ripped through the state and left 41 people dead across Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, a statewide tornado safety drill will be held on Wednesday, March 2 at 10:07 a.m. If inclement weather is forecast for March 2, the Statewide Tornado Drill will be postponed til Thursday, March 3, or canceled.

John Gordon, the meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service in Louisville, said in a press release that it is important for all Kentuckians to be prepared for whatever severe weather may occur. 

“Please have a plan of what you would do for your family, when warnings are issued, whether you are at home, at a youth sporting event, or at the grocery store. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving life saving warnings from your local NWS office,” he said. 

The release lists ways to be prepared, such as:

  • understanding the types of hazardous weather that can affect where someone lives 

  • staying up to date on the weather forecast regularly at weather.gov or a favorite weather source 

  • getting a NOAA weather radio and making sure cell phones can receive local emergency alerts 

  • building an emergency kit and developing a family emergency plan that considers all types of local hazards and associated risks.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription