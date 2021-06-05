Hundreds of local folks of all colors and ages marched from the steps of one Capitol to the other to keep social justice issues at the forefront of community conversation on the day that would have been Breonna Taylor’s 28th birthday.

“We march to teach our children the real history of racism in this country,” said state Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville. “We have a long way to go for a representative democracy.”

The second annual March for Equality was organized by members of Frankfort’s For the People Coalition, including Katima Smith-Willis, Natalee Cleveland, Barbara Petty, Trish Freeman, Jordon Smith-Willis, Molly and Erik Jarboe and Isaiah Johnson.

Participants sang happy birthday to Breonna Taylor before making their way up Capital Avenue to chants of “No justice, no peace,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Say her name.”

At the Capitol, Focus on Race Relations Frankfort’s Ed Powe told marchers that actions speak louder than words.

“Our country is supposed to be a God-fearing nation, but when it comes to racism they forget the basic principle — racism is a sin,” he said. “In our country they don’t seem to care.

“To the church community, I say quit hiding behind the cross. You cannot use religion as a reason not to get behind this fight.”

Powe said systemic racism exists in laws, education, housing, health, banking, finance and the court system and is designed by the population in power for their benefit.

He urged participants to educate themselves and reach out to legislators about equity issues.

