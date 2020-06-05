March on Frankfort.jpg

The For The People Coalition is hosting a march today at 5 p.m. from the Old Capitol on Broadway Street to the Capitol. The event will last until 7 p.m. 

In an event posted on Facebook called "March on Frankfort 2020 #ForThePeopleBLM" organizers say the march will be a peaceful protest and there will be "zero tolerance for vandalism or acts of violence."

Participants are required to wear a mask. Limited masks will be available. 

Organizers are also asking participants to wear black. Voter registration tables will also be available.

"We're fighting for black human rights," the post read. "Justice, peace and unity."

