It was an awkward couple of minutes during Monday’s city commission voting meeting when Franklin County Humane Society President Sam Marcus was asked to stick to the topic at hand after he began presenting information regarding the cost of an access road to the new animal shelter.
The agenda item for which Marcus was supposed to be speaking about was an agreement from the city to pay the $1 million it committed to the new animal shelter, which will be located at 100 Companion Place off Flynn Avenue.
At his final meeting as humane society president, a position he held for nearly 11 years, Marcus stated that he appreciated the approval of the payment agreement for the funding and the service agreement, which is part of the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget.
“I just wanted to clarify that within this a couple of things have changed which is the verbiage that says we are giving the humane society $1 million and that can be used in the way they see fit — whether that’s building their building or whether that’s road infrastructure,” Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge commented prior to Marcus taking the podium.
First, he held up two photos that showed the progress on the new animal shelter from the start of construction and the end of May, which he said was approximately 20% complete.
“What I also want to point out and what you can clearly see is the tremendous amount of work that has been done in and around the site,” Marcus said, pointing to the paved access road and cul-de-sac on Flynn Avenue.
“All of this is city property. The site is city property. The road is city property,” he explained.
He also indicated where the city pump station is located in the photo and noted that the humane society is paying for building and infrastructure.
According to Marcus, the cost for the infrastructure including the road is more than $1 million. The price for the access road alone has ballooned to $350,000. Initially it was estimated to cost $180,000, but stipulations that were made in the design for heavy equipment vehicles and other utility issues pushed the price tag higher.
He said the heavy equipment vehicles using the access road are primarily the city’s public works vehicles, who use it to access the pump station and the back of the property.
“The road and the site changes have added $625,000 to our contract. If the FCHS [Franklin County Humane Society] has to pay the road cost, all the money that was previously committed by the city will go to the infrastructure — and none of it will go to the facility itself,” Marcus stated.
“The former mayor and two commissioners forming the first three votes to approve the funding said that that was not their intent and the city should have responsibility for the road. It’s a city road, it’s a public street.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson interjected to state that the discussion, as noted in the agenda, was to center around the city giving the humane society the $1 million commitment.
Marcus responded that he was not asking for a vote but rather “having his final say before the board” and continued talking. He asked if the humane society would be able to charge the city to use the road if the humane society paid for it.
“The FCHS [Franklin County Humane Society] was never responsible for building an animal shelter, but we wanted to do it right and set an example,” Marcus added. “The community agreed and we raised $4 million privately.”
He also pointed out that the Frankfort Plant Board consented to pay $50,000 toward the cost of the access road.
“Even if the city paid all of the remaining $300,000, it would be a 20% match to a now $6.5 million-plus project,” Marcus explained.
He said the issue is “too important not to discuss openly.”
“The ramifications impact the community. It either affects our inability to complete the project or it imperils the future of the Franklin County Humane Society if we have to borrow money up to the limits of our capacity in order to finish the project,” Marcus stated.
He told city leaders that they could turn the humane society’s request down, but that they should do so on the record and with an explanation.
Wilkerson again stepped in to remind Marcus that the discussion was to be centered around the $1 million the city pledged toward the project.
Marcus replied in the affirmative and requested that the city put the topic of the access road on an agenda soon.
Marcus attempted to make one last point, before the mayor reminded him that it was a work session topic and Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen had already stated that she planned to bring the issue up in new business later in the meeting.
When Marcus continued to talk, Wilkerson told him he was out of order, to which he responded, “So you want to shut me down, then?”
The mayor followed with, “I guess, so we can vote on the agreement so that you can use the funds for infrastructure rather than the facility, then yes, I recommend we do that while we still haven’t voted yet.”
The humane society president then gathered his photos of the new animal shelter progress and left City Hall chambers.
The commission unanimously approved the $1 million commitment agreement. Those funds will be distributed in July, October and January.
Waldridge noted for the record that the city donated the property for the new animal shelter and put $1 million in before the county did.
