Sam Marcus came to the Franklin County Humane Society when the organization was in disarray.

He’s stepping down as president this year with the organization building a new shelter.

Marcus became involved with the humane society in 2010 and has been president for nearly 11 years.

“There was a lot of dysfunction at FCHS [Franklin County Humane Society],” he said about his beginnings with the organization at Sunday’s annual board meeting.

It was around this time that a dog was released from the shelter after being misidentified as a coyote.

“People were asking how could a shelter manager mistake a dog as a coyote,” Marcus said. “Also, the public was disturbed by the euthanasia rate of the humane society, which was at 65%. A group took over the board. They were well-meaning animal advocates, and they were trying to go from a high-kill to a no-kill shelter.”

That didn’t work out, and Marcus continued to monitor the situation through news articles in The State Journal.

“I had newly retired myself by closing Marcus Furniture,” he said. “It was a good time to have something to do, and maybe I could help with board meetings.”

Marcus said he started asking questions and took a couple of friends with him to board meetings.

“We were a pain in the a-- to the current members,” he said.

In December of 2011 he became board president.

“To me, it’s absolutely about the animals, but it’s been about the people in the community,” Marcus said.

Two big fundraising sources for the Humane Society have been the celebrity waiter dinner and the New Leash on Life thrift store, and as FCHS improved, the community’s perception changed for the better.

“The celebrity waiter dinner definitely helped,” Marcus said. “You have 250 people in the community coming for a fairly fancy dinner, and you have celebrity waiters who are prominent people in the community, and I think that’s helped a lot.”

While Marcus won’t be president, he’s not leaving the Franklin County Humane Society.

“I feel like it’s been great for me personally,” he said. “I’ve been able to use the skills I learned in life, and I’ve met phenomenal people. I’m not going away; I’m going away from this.”

Board member John Hibbard is the incoming president.

At Sunday’s meeting, shelter manager Kerry Lowary said the humane society has low-cost spay and neuter clinics twice a week, and between 20-25 surgeries are performed each day.

Since July 1 of last year, the shelter has taken in 650 cats compared to 760 the previous year, and a total of 493 dogs have been taken compared to 532 in 2020.

One reason given for the lower numbers was there were still several days left in June.

Merchandise sales at New Leash on Life are up 49.3% over the previous year with the easing of COVID restrictions being named as one reason for the increase.

