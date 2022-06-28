Sam Marcus came to the Franklin County Humane Society when the organization was in disarray.
He’s stepping down as president this year with the organization building a new shelter.
Marcus became involved with the humane society in 2010 and has been president for nearly 11 years.
“There was a lot of dysfunction at FCHS [Franklin County Humane Society],” he said about his beginnings with the organization at Sunday’s annual board meeting.
It was around this time that a dog was released from the shelter after being misidentified as a coyote.
“People were asking how could a shelter manager mistake a dog as a coyote,” Marcus said. “Also, the public was disturbed by the euthanasia rate of the humane society, which was at 65%. A group took over the board. They were well-meaning animal advocates, and they were trying to go from a high-kill to a no-kill shelter.”
That didn’t work out, and Marcus continued to monitor the situation through news articles in The State Journal.
“I had newly retired myself by closing Marcus Furniture,” he said. “It was a good time to have something to do, and maybe I could help with board meetings.”
Marcus said he started asking questions and took a couple of friends with him to board meetings.
“We were a pain in the a-- to the current members,” he said.
In December of 2011 he became board president.
“To me, it’s absolutely about the animals, but it’s been about the people in the community,” Marcus said.
Two big fundraising sources for the Humane Society have been the celebrity waiter dinner and the New Leash on Life thrift store, and as FCHS improved, the community’s perception changed for the better.
“The celebrity waiter dinner definitely helped,” Marcus said. “You have 250 people in the community coming for a fairly fancy dinner, and you have celebrity waiters who are prominent people in the community, and I think that’s helped a lot.”
While Marcus won’t be president, he’s not leaving the Franklin County Humane Society.
“I feel like it’s been great for me personally,” he said. “I’ve been able to use the skills I learned in life, and I’ve met phenomenal people. I’m not going away; I’m going away from this.”
Board member John Hibbard is the incoming president.
At Sunday’s meeting, shelter manager Kerry Lowary said the humane society has low-cost spay and neuter clinics twice a week, and between 20-25 surgeries are performed each day.
Since July 1 of last year, the shelter has taken in 650 cats compared to 760 the previous year, and a total of 493 dogs have been taken compared to 532 in 2020.
One reason given for the lower numbers was there were still several days left in June.
Merchandise sales at New Leash on Life are up 49.3% over the previous year with the easing of COVID restrictions being named as one reason for the increase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sam Marcus and other board members with the Franklin County Humane Society have done a fabulous job during some very trying times to improve the lot of stray and needy animals in our community. Plus, the economical - sometimes totally free - services the humane society provides to residents and their pets are wonderful. People can be proud of the Franklin County Humane Society and the work they do. THANK YOU, SAM! And just think of the thousands of dogs, cats and people who thank you, too!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.