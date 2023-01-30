DSC_0232.JPG

Elbert Bowman, right, and his associates stand behind the bar of the newly opened Marshall's Bar and Grill. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

For anyone who has driven past the iconic Moore's Point Whiskey sign at 630 Versailles Road in the last several months, it has been hard to miss the fervent sign of life in the building that previously sat dormant.

For the last four months Elbert Bowman and his crew have been working to meld two Frankfort institutions, Moore's Point Package Liquor and Bar and Marshall's Backstretch Diner, into one hybrid purveyor of good food and quality libations. 

DSC_0248.JPG

Marshall's Bar and Grill is now open at 630 Versailles Road. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

