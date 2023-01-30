For anyone who has driven past the iconic Moore's Point Whiskey sign at 630 Versailles Road in the last several months, it has been hard to miss the fervent sign of life in the building that previously sat dormant.
For the last four months Elbert Bowman and his crew have been working to meld two Frankfort institutions, Moore's Point Package Liquor and Bar and Marshall's Backstretch Diner, into one hybrid purveyor of good food and quality libations.
"It's a landmark right here," Bowman said of the building that houses the newly established Marshall's Bar and Grill. "A lot of people hated to see the place close down 2½ years ago. Since we opened up, we have been real, real busy."
Moore's Point had operated as a bar and liquor store for several generations. Bowman said that it was one of the oldest establishments in the capital city and that he remembers his own father being a customer when he was a child.
For Bowman's part, he is going to carry on with the on- and off-premise alcohol sales, but he is going to add a full kitchen as well.
He is no stranger to the industry, having run a version of Marshall's both on West Main Street and on Reilly Road respectively.
Bowman said that he was offered a chance to open Marshall's current location in October and could not turn it down. Partly because he likes the restaurant business, but also to put some equipment to use.
"We have been working at this for about four months," Bowman said while gesturing to his new surroundings which include a newly put together kitchen. "We came in here because I had all of our equipment in storage after selling the place on Reilly Road. Mainly I just didn't want to pay the storage bill."
Bowman said that the location will still sell package liquor to go, as well as have a full bar. The only added features that the new proprietor will bring will be a full kitchen and a live music and entertainment on a regular basis.
When asked if he has big plans for the restaurant's future, Bowman noted that he is going keep things simple for now with good food and service.
