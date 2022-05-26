In honor of preservation month, the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation (FCTHP) awarded five properties a Martha Moore Award for Historic Preservation highlighting exemplary preservation efforts in Frankfort and Franklin County. 
Martha Moore Awards for Historic Preservation

Recepients of Martha Moore Awards for Historic Preservation presented by the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation include, from left, Julia Taylor, Richard Taylor, Tom Dorman, Janet Gates, Hagan Smith, Sara Elliott, Ann Fleming and Elizabeth Rightmyer. (Photo submitted)
Each awardee was presented with a commemorative plaque to mount on their building.   
  • 220 E. Third St., built circa 1930, fully rehabilitated in 2021 by Eric Northcutt and Mary Palumbo, purchased in 2022 by homeowners Hagan Smith and Susannah Hubler. 
  • Giltner-Holt House, constructed 1859, addition 1880, owned and preserved by Richard Taylor and family since 1978. 
  • Franklin County Poor House, constructed circa 1790, renovated 2010, owned and preserved by Tom Dorman since 1988.
  • 300 Murray St., built circa 1925, corner grocery run by the Blackburn, Patton, and Mason families 1933-1995; fully rehabilitated by Franklin County Women & Family Shelter 2022. 
  • Liberty Hall Historic Site and Orlando Brown House, constructed 1800 and 1835; managed, preserved, and owned by the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in Kentucky since 1955 and 1937 
The FCTHP was founded in 1974 by several history enthusiasts including Zach Saufley, William Hubbard, Rebecca Pruett, Kenneth Goin and current FCTHP Emeritus Director Martha Moore. 
 
The trust's first mission was to save the Glen-Willis house from demolition. Over the years, the trust has awarded numerous preservation grants which preserve our communities cultural and architectural assets and also undertaken projects such as the restoration of the Old Capitol fountain, the stabilization of 300 Murray St., and the move of the former First Corinthians Parsonage to 230 E. Second St.
 
To join the Trust and to learn more, visit fcthp.org or Facebook @FranklinCountyTrust.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription