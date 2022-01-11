011622_MLKEventFlyer.jpeg

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Service, sponsored by the Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association, will be streamed virtually at 5 p.m. Sunday on the South Frankfort Presbyterian Church Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sfpcchurch

The keynote speaker will be Rev. Michael Zachary, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church.

Music will be provided by Dr. Keith McCutchen. 

