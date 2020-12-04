Judy Mattingly

Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly will discuss the current local COVID-19 situation during Wednesday's Rotary Club of Frankfort meeting.

The meeting is planned for noon on Wednesday and is open to the public.

For more information, call 502-320-5835 or email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com

