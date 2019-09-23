Monday’s Frankfort City Commission meeting opened with Richard Rosen calling for the reappointment of his wife, embattled Frankfort Plant Board Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen, but ended with her departure from the municipal utility's board.
The seats of Rosen and Vice Chair Walt Baldwin became vacant at midnight Monday when their four-year terms expired.
In response to criticism by City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, May said he would make his appointments, which require approval by a majority of commissioners, at the commission's October meeting.
The five-member plant board will operate until then with three members — or maybe two, depending on the status of Jeff Bradshaw, whose family has moved out of state.
Richard Rosen, speaking during the public-comment portion of the meeting, said his wife “is smart enough to listen and understand what is best for Frankfort,” noting that she and Baldwin were the only two members who voted against a power-purchasing agreement with the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency.
“In hindsight, they were absolutely right,” Rosen said. “The KyMEA contract was flawed and is costing Frankfort ratepayers millions of dollars a year. For their courageous and correct stance, the city commission investigated them, tried to remove them, worked the whole city into a turmoil and ultimately lost in court.”
He said the commission owes his wife and Baldwin three things: an apology for their shabby treatment in the past, a sincere and hearty thank you for what they’ve accomplished, and a unanimous reappointment to the FPB “so they can continue to steer our municipal utility in the right direction for another four years.”
Mrs. Rosen also spoke to the commission, addressing last week’s controversial vote over an insurance clause to protect FPB members from litigation by the city, such as the 2018 effort to vacate Baldwin's seat.
“At no point did staff or counsel raise an issue with the minor change,” she said. “These maneuvers are a distraction from the bigger issues facing the community to which Baldwin and I are committed to resolve.”
Waldridge asked the mayor why the plant board appointments were left off the meeting’s agenda.
“We’re going to do it in October,” May responded.
“It just looks sort of odd that they were not on there,” Waldridge said. “It was a big issue. You have two people that you pushed really hard to get in and they’re not up for reappointment. To me, that speaks volumes.”
May replied, “People know how deliberative I am on board appointments, and because there was uncertainty among commissioners, I did that out of courtesy to members of the commission and also to make sure that we make the best decision for this community.”
The tense discussion ended with Rosen and her supporters leaving the meeting with no appointments to the plant board.
Franklin County resident Richard Taylor, a college professor and writer, was among several citizens who spoke during public comments to ask for the reappointment of Rosen and Baldwin
“I don’t often speak publicly, but the last time I did was over a year ago at a hearing that turned into an inquisition,” he said. “My message then was, ‘Let these people do their job.’ It’s the same message now.”
Taylor said that Rosen and Baldwin are among the most dedicated servants he’s encountered in over 45 years and they are not beholden to banks and community power brokers. Noting that they’ve been vilified as “environmental kooks,” Taylor said, “They want to continue serving and I wonder why myself.”
Taylor argued that getting rid of Rosen and Baldwin would send a discouraging message to anyone who might be thinking about entering public service.
Frankfort resident Jim Daniel spoke next, reminding the commissioners they’d be voting on whether to lose three-fifths of the FPB’s institutional memory and experience. “The ball is firmly in Mayor May’s court tonight,” said Daniels. “Hindsight being 20/20, we now know that Rosen and Baldwin were on the right side of those policy disagreements, so what is the excuse to replace them now?”
In other business, the city commission approved installing electric vehicle charging stations in three Frankfort locations: Olive Street behind the old rail depot, the downtown farmers market and Juniper Hill Park.