With no Republicans in the race, the May 17 Democratic primary between incumbent Jake Banta and challenger Tracy Hopper will decide the race for Franklin County jailer.
The two previously competed for the Democratic nomination in 2020 with Banta emerging victorious.
Banta graduated from Frankfort High School in 1993. He later attended and graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training in 2007, as well as graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training Supervisors Academy in 2018. In 2001, Banta started working at the Franklin County jail. After almost six years there, he moved to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years, where he attained the rank of detective sergeant.
This will be Banta’s first race for a full term. After being appointed by then-retiring jailer Rick Rogers in 2019, he ran in 2020 to finish out the final two years left in Rogers’ term. In speaking with The State Journal, Banta said he has been able to keep the county jail running well, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been able to navigate through COVID-19 on more than one occasion. We have negotiated our Federal Inmate contract from $30 to $50 per day,” he said.
In an attempt to keep workers at the jail, Banta said he has worked to raise their pay rate, as well as for his deputies. He added that there is still work to be done.
“We were able to bring the starting pay up to $15 an hour, and a $1 an hour raise for all deputies, without raising the payroll line at all in the last budget. The pay still needs to improve due to surrounding counties making more as deputy jailers,” he said.
During his term, Banta has advocated for improving and extending the life of the current jail by upgrading the over 30-year-old HVAC system and replacing its roof through a deal with Energy Systems Group, which was approved in November by the fiscal court, as well as providing a mental health counselor for inmates.
“We have a partnership with UK Health and Bluegrass Care Navigators," he said. "We have a counselor in the jail at no cost to the county. We just have to provide a space for them. This helps people transition from jail to treatment centers or to jobs. I want to see that continue.”
Hopper is a lifelong resident of Franklin County, having graduated from Western Hills High School and later attended the University of Kentucky. While she currently works with Franklin County Schools, she has experience working in the Administrative Office of the Courts as a pretrial officer and supervisor for the records department, as well as working at the Franklin County Regional Jail as a correctional officer. In that role, she was promoted to corporal, sergeant and staff sergeant.
Hopper wants to make Franklin County the safest county in the state. She said because of her previous experience working for the jail on both the security and administrative sides, she has a unique perspective that will greatly benefit the way the jail is run.
Hopper said she has three areas she would focus on — addressing the drug epidemic, addressing mental health issues of those incarcerated and reducing the jail’s operating costs. Her main focus from day one will be to work with local officials to provide those suffering from drug addiction and mental illnesses with more appropriate treatments which would better help them than spending time in jail would.
“My goal will be to work alongside the courts and prosecutors with evidence-based solutions,” she said. “Under my leadership, I promise to propose new strategies and to collaborate differently with government and health entities to deliver better outcomes for those defendants and the community.”
Those wanting to volunteer for Jake Banta’s campaign can follow him at Jake Banta for Jailer on Facebook or email him at Jbanta831@gmail.com. His campaign kick off will be Thursday, Feb. 24 at the American Legion Post 7 at 6 p.m.
To keep up with Tracy Hopper’s campaign, follow Tracy Hopper for Jailer 2022 on Facebook or visit Tracyhopperforjailer.com. She can also be reached at Tracyhopperforjailer@gmail.com.
The deadline to register online to vote in the primary election is 4 p.m. on April 18. Kentuckians can visit the Secretary of State's website at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/ to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.