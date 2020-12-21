In an executive order, Frankfort Mayor Bill May recently signed over $600,000 to local businesses and another $125,000 to charities in light of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This funding to local businesses comes on top of funds already distributed by the city through a small business grants program to more than 50 businesses. Those who received that initial gift of $5,000 will now receive an extra $5,000 check, making the total for most businesses $10,000.
“We need to do everything we can to help our small businesses get through this very difficult time,” May said. “Besides providing jobs to our citizens, our local businesses provide important goods and services for our community, many of which help with making Frankfort a destination for tourists and surrounding communities.”
The first deadline to apply for that grant already passed, but the city announced a second deadline last week: Thursday, Dec. 31. The latest application can be found on the city’s website.
“It would be devastating to lose any of our businesses,” May added, “... We sincerely appreciate all our small businesses and want to do what we can to help them stay in business.”
As of last week, the city had awarded the grant funds to well over 50 local businesses.
May also signed over $100,000 to the Resource Office for Social Ministry (ROSM), an organization that — through local churches — aims to help those in the community struggling to pay utility and housing bills.
“The loss of income from not being able to work is taking a devastating toll on families, and many were already struggling before the pandemic started,” May said. “The residential relief assistance fund will be administered through ROSM.”
City residents may apply for this assistance through several local churches, which can found on at rosmfrankfort.org.
The executive order signed over $25,000 to the Capital City Activity Center. The city said the funds will go toward providing meals for senior citizens in Frankfort.
