Mayor Bill May tapped Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell to replace Walt Baldwin’s vacancy on the Frankfort Electric and Water Plant Board.
“My first responsibility is to be sure that we have qualified people on all our boards,” said May in an email.“Kathryn is someone I have known for many years and I believe her education, work experience and calm demeanor will be a great addition to the Frankfort Electric and Water Plant Board.”
As Mayor, May is the one that makes appointments to the board and the Frankfort City Commission will vote to approve it or not at Monday’s work session.
“Hopefully, Kathryn’s appointment will be approved,” said May. “Each commissioner was provided with Kathryn’s application form and resume last week and I have not received any negative feedback.”
Dutton-Mitchell is an attorney by trade, and a member of the Florida Bar. Her term will expire Sept. 23, 2023.
“I have no doubt that Kathryn will work very well with the current board members,” May said when asked if Dutton-Mitchell would work well with the other board members. “She is very calm and deliberative and will fit in well with everyone on the board as well as FPB staff.”
At its Monday meeting, the commission will also discuss the downtown TIF development plan, a 2020 Legislative update and reopening preparations for City Hall and other city facilities and venues.
