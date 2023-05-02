Autographs are still a hot commodity in the collecting world - this one came from one of the three puppeteers who had to wrangle the one-ton Jabba the Hutt puppet during the filming of Return of the Jedi. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Outside of certain professional sports teams, there are few fan bases with a greater sense of loyalty than sci-fi and fantasy fans. The Kentucky Star Wars Collector’s Club might be some of the most loyal fans of George Lucas’ film franchise around.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the club includes members from across the state, and travels around the country to celebrate their love of not just Star Wars, but also other TV and movie franchises, including Star Trek, Indiana Jones, and a multitude of cartoons so vast, any 70s, 80s, or 90s baby will inevitably find their favorite characters represented.
The club, whose members travel across Kentucky for meetings as well as to other states and even around the world, has a regular spot at Lexington Comic and Toy Convention each spring, and can be spotted in local thrift shops and garage sales looking for their next treasure. They also hold regular swap meets that are open not only to club members, but the general public as well.
“We first joined up for the primary purpose of helping each other find Star Wars stuff,” member Kevin Lentz explained. “But we ended up as friends.
“It’s nice to get things, it’s nice to help people find things they’ve been looking for … it's reciprocal.”
Both Lentz and fellow member, Miles Johnson, are teachers — Lenz teaches English at Henry Clay High School in Lexington and Johnson teaches art at Warner Elementary in Nicholasville — and say that the collections and fandom in general are a great way to connect with their students.
Lentz has a substantial collection of classic lunch boxes, and says that each Monday, he brings a different one in to test his students’ pop culture knowledge.
“Some of them, like Star Trek or any of the comic book characters, they get pretty quickly. But I’ve stumped them a few times.”
The club also joins up to display parts of their respective collections at local libraries, including one that Johnson was extremely proud of at the downtown branch of the Lexington Public Library.
“It’s been a lot of fun. We’re a pretty tight group, honestly,” Johnson said. “It’s been quite an unexpected thing for many of us, but we’re like a family.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.