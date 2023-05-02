kswcc-new-logo-lex_orig.jpg

Outside of certain professional sports teams, there are few fan bases with a greater sense of loyalty than sci-fi and fantasy fans. The Kentucky Star Wars Collector’s Club might be some of the most loyal fans of George Lucas’ film franchise around.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the club includes members from across the state, and travels around the country to celebrate their love of not just Star Wars, but also other TV and movie franchises, including Star Trek, Indiana Jones, and a multitude of cartoons so vast, any 70s, 80s, or 90s baby will inevitably find their favorite characters represented.

Kevin Lentz Collection With Boba Fett

A life-sized Boba Fett guards just a small portion of Kevin Lentz's collection of Star Wars figurines, all in original packaging. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Star Wars Cereal Parodies

A collection of parody cereal boxes, all with their own Star Wars character. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
LentzWithRancor.jpg

Kevin Lentz poses with the Rancor at Lexington Comic and Toy convention earlier this year. (Courtesy KSWCC's Facebook)
Con Badges

Another important aspect of collector culture? The convention badges and pins! (Anna Latek | State Journal)
SW Autographs

Autographs are still a hot commodity in the collecting world - this one came from one of the three puppeteers who had to wrangle the one-ton Jabba the Hutt puppet during the filming of Return of the Jedi. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

