Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson called a special meeting for the city commission to discuss three major decisions it will soon face. The virtual meeting will be Wednesday at 5 p.m.
First on the schedule is an update on the potential development of Parcels B and C in downtown.
Talks on what property owner Marty Johnson and developer, CRM Companies founder and CEO Craig Turner, plan for the space have largely been at a standstill over the past year. Turner last met with the commission in February 2020.
The city commission will also discuss the “timeline and process” for hiring a new city manager. Previous discussions about both interim City Manager Tom Russell and the hiring process for a full-time, permanent city manager have taken place in closed and open sessions.
Another discussion set to move forward is the selection of a strategic initiatives consultant.
The contract position, a proposal of newly elected Mayor Layne Wilkerson, would be to direct progress on some of the city’s big projects such as Parcel B redevelopment.
The consultant, who has yet to be selected, would be paid $7,000 per month for a year. Wilkerson previously said that this would act as something of a trial run for a potential full-time employee.
At the last commission meeting, all four commissioners expressed support for the measure.
“We have a chance here to add extra firepower to our staff and help us come out of this pandemic even stronger than when we went in,” Wilkerson said at the commission’s last meeting. “It’ll help us compete with surrounding communities that are also working right now to improve their situation.”
