Mayor Bill May announced Tuesday that the Frankfort City Commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to consider an interim successor to recently fired City Manager Keith Parker
The meeting will come just two days after the commission's 3-2 vote to fire Parker "without cause." The first agenda item states that the commission will consider the appointment of an interim city manager — and that discussion could take place in closed session.
Other business includes approval to cover the remaining balance left to pay for a software purchase, and approval of an internship program between the Frankfort Police Department and the University of Kentucky.
Not included on the agenda is discussion of the mayor's use of the public relations company Boxcar, which City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge has openly questioned, and updates on the city's COVID-19 response.
The 5 p.m. meeting will be by video conference and streamed on City Hall's Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.