Mayor Bill May announced Tuesday that the Frankfort City Commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to consider an interim successor to recently fired City Manager Keith Parker
 
The meeting will come just two days after the commission's 3-2 vote to fire Parker "without cause." The first agenda item states that the commission will consider the appointment of an interim city manager — and that discussion could take place in closed session.
 
Other business includes approval to cover the remaining balance left to pay for a software purchase, and approval of an internship program between the Frankfort Police Department and the University of Kentucky.
 
Not included on the agenda is discussion of the mayor's use of the public relations company Boxcar, which City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge has openly questioned, and updates on the city's COVID-19 response.
 
The 5 p.m. meeting will be by video conference and streamed on City Hall's Facebook page. 

