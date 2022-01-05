Mayor Layne Wilkerson has announced a special-called meeting of the Frankfort City Commission for Thursday for an executive session “which may lead to the discipline or dismissal of a commissioner.”

The virtual meeting is set for 4 p.m. Thursday and will be held via GoToMeeting.

“The purpose of this meeting is to discuss allegations of misconduct by a sitting member of the Board of Commissioners,” according to the meeting notice.

“The Board of Commissioners will not be there in person, but the televisions in the Commission Chamber will be broadcasting the virtual meeting.”

Download PDF 010622 City Commission agenda

Per the agenda, after the meeting is called to order the commission will go into executive session to discuss the matter. Any action will be taken once leaders return to open session.

In addition to Wilkerson, the city commission includes Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, Kelly May, Kyle Thompson and Leesa Unger. It is uncertain which commissioner’s conduct will be discussed.

The meeting will also be broadcast on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY/.

On Monday, City Manager Laura Hagg sent an email update to city staff on the search for a new police chief in order “to address some rumors that have been circulating.” She did not disclose what the rumors are or if they are the reason for Thursday's special-called meeting.

In the email, Hagg stated that the search has been paused due to a legal matter outside of the police department.

“We need to address this legal matter first and then we will resume the process for hiring our next police chief,” Hagg wrote.

She also said that FPD Assistant Police Chiefs Lynn Aubrey and Derrick Napier will continue to lead the department, per police department policy, as they have done in former FPD Chief Charles Adams’ absence.

“I am fully confident in their abilities to lead the police department during our search for a new police chief,” she wrote.

“I appreciate everyone working hard to keep the city running safely and efficiently.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription