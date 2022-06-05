Members of Frankfort’s For The People Coalition gathered infront of the Old Capitol for a reading of a new proclamation from Mayor Layne Wilkerson for March on Frankfort Day on Sunday. (Madison Plank | State Journal)
On Sunday afternoon, residents and members of Frankfort’s For The People Coalition gathered in
front of the Old Capitol for a reading of a new proclamation from Mayor Layne Wilkerson for March on Frankfort Day, an event that first occurred March 5, 1964, where more than 10,000 people, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Jackie Robinson gathered at the Capitol building to advocate for integration and equality of races.
On June 5, 2020, For The People Coalition — a group that aims to build unity throughout all races while noting the social injustices African Americans face — started a new March on Frankfort event.
“It was bigger than life,” FTPC Leader Katima Smith-Willis said. “We had no idea it was going to go the way that it did. We did [March on Frankfort Day] last year as well, a little bit smaller crowd, but same message, same everything.”
This year, the organization was unable to host a March on Frankfort event due to not being granted liability insurance. However, Smith-Willis said she is just as enlivened to receive a proclamation declaring March on Frankfort Day June 5.
“It makes me happy to know that there are people that also still care about this fight. It is a fight that is really hard, and I understand people give up and people get tired of being an activist and trying to organize things, but I’m not going to stop,” Willis said.
Willis added that the proclamation is the start to stepping in the right direction and honor the historic day in 1964 that helped lead to the passage of the Kentucky Civil Rights Act that in 1966 made discrimination in the Commonwealth illegal.
“I wanted to at least put something in place, a footstep in history along right behind the march. The proclamation is a really nice follow-up until next year so I can hit the ground running,” Smith-Willis said.
The group is currently going through the process of reorganizing, but Smith-Willis said she is looking
for younger activists who are passionate about the movement to join.
“I’m looking for younger folks that are fresh, new and are full-time activists that have time to put into the organization,” Willis noted. “I want to help guide the next ones up, and I’m not giving up, so I need the same momentum 24/7.”
FTPC currently has eight active members. To learn more about the organization through its
