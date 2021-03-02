030221 Ky River ped bridge

The Kentucky River laps the pedestrian bridge off Curator Court Tuesday. The river is expected to crest at 39.9 feet on Thursday morning. Flood stage is 31 feet. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Judge-Executive Huston Wells declared a state of emergency due to localized flooding of the Kentucky River and Elkhorn Creek on Tuesday afternoon.

The declaration goes into effect for weather events that began Friday and are ongoing. It also allows the Office of Emergency Management, both local governments and all emergency responders to provide any assistance and resources to citizens affected by the emergency.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentucky River was at 38.25 feet. It is expected to crest at 39.9 feet at 1 a.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 31 feet.

The Emergency Operations Center has been staffed to monitor the situation and activate community resources as necessary. An emergency hotline has been established for residents needing assistance and may be reached at 502-352-2252.

Updates to road closures will be posted to the City and County Facebook pages and the Ready Frankfort Facebook page and mobile app.

