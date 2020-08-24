As the summer heat begins to wane and more people flood local parks, Frankfort and Franklin County officials plan extra restrictions on park gatherings.
Mayor Bill May said that the city will implement new guidelines on the use of pavilions and shelters in parks.
“If people are wanting to do special events in our parks, we’ll still allow those, but during certain times we’re going to have to put more restrictions to help keep people safe and stop the spread” of COVID-19, May said.
May said the changes to park gathering rules are still unofficial, but would limit those gatherings to certain times of the day and likely ban them after 6 p.m.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said the county also is looking at making changes to its park event policy.
“We have a policy when you sign up for a rental that you can’t have more than 50 people,” Wells said. “We’ve had some situations that will cause us to have to rethink how we’re looking at rentals in the park.”
Wells emphasized that people can still do most anything at Lakeview Park, except play on a sports field. He encouraged mask-wearing and social distancing at the parks as well.
The mayor was quick to point out, along with Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker, that coronavirus cases in the area continue to rise.
“We’re looking at an uptick that’s been continuous in our community,” May said. “The cases have gone up steadily over time and we’re having to look at making some changes.”
Parker reiterated that the health department is offering COVID-19 testing each Tuesday at the intersection of the East-West Connector and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
On a potentially hopeful note, May said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the use of blood plasma among those who have had COVID-19 for treating patients hospitalized with the virus.
He also expressed some frustration with continued instances of people not wearing masks.
“We continue to have some folks not wear a mask, and that’s their right,” May said. “While that’s their right, it’s also the right of the business owners and restaurants to refuse service to people not wearing those … . If you don’t want to do it for yourself, please do it for others.”
