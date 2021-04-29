Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson joined other mayors from across the country last week for a briefing with White House officials regarding “sustainable and equitable community revitalization.”
“Mayor Wilkerson took a lead role in the briefing, urging the Biden Administration to seek increased funding for infrastructure investments,” the city said in a news release. “Mayor Wilkerson attended the meeting as one of the founding leaders of a national coalition, called the Transition Advocacy Project, that has brought together a diverse group of mayors from across America to call for bold and robust federal support for initiatives such as economic recovery, local climate action, community equity and resilience, and sustainable infrastructure investment.”
The release says White House officials from the Office of Intergovernmental Relations and the Office of Public Engagement responded positively to the mayors’ calls for federal investment.
“I am grateful for the time and engagement provided by the White House staff to hear from local leaders and am excited to further collaborate with the Biden Administration to help build our communities back stronger than we were before the pandemic,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson joined eight other mayors in the briefing. The release said that officials said they would follow up on the mayors’ requests by seeking to put the ideas presented “into action.”
