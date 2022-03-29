During citizen comments at the beginning of Monday’s meeting, Steve Sutton, a retired city employee, spoke about the police chief selection process and added he was not there to support former Commissioner Kyle Thompson or take sides in the removal of the then-commissioner.
“I am here to support all the applicants in the latest police chief search who had their applications discarded by the city manager for which no reason or explanation has been given. I am here to question how the process was done,” he stated.
Sutton noted that all applicants who met the qualifications would be forwarded to the commission for its review and then elected city leaders and the interview committee would narrow those applications down to whom they wanted to proceed to the interview process and those candidates’ names would go back to the commission for selection.
“We know either by our own accord or by the direction of others that that was not done, because the city manager had already handpicked a list of four candidates to go forward,” Sutton explained.
He said he heard the commission say they didn’t want candidates with sheriff’s, state police experience, etc., but rather candidates with local policing experience.
Thompson recused himself from the police chief selection process and city leaders eventually chose 19-year FPD veteran Dustin “Dusty” Bowman as police chief in late January.
Sutton added that he knows for a fact of at least two candidates who were very well versed in community policing.
“If this commission wants to be transparent why not contact the applicants and ask them if they released their application so the public themselves can decide if the other applicants met the criteria and were qualified,” he questioned.
Sutton also mentioned that he was subpoenaed by the city commission to appear at Thompson’s public hearing on March 17 because it was his legal obligation to do so and that he was threatened with contempt of court by the commission if he didn’t show up.
In a 4-0 vote, Thompson was removed from the commission after a public hearing was held on charges of misconduct at Thorn Hill Education Center.
“It’s now obvious to me it was a waste of my time as some members of this board had their mind made up before this hearing even started as comments were made during the proceeding off mike and off camera by Commissioner (Katrisha) Waldridge,” he added.
Sutton, a Republican candidate for Franklin County Sheriff, said it was her statement that there was no reason to call any witnesses for Thompson because none of them had any creditability.
“I find it offensive that a sitting member of this board would judge a community member and state such to other people in a public setting,” he stated.
“I will not stand by and let anyone question my character, my credibility or integrity, especially an elected official, which is supposed to support all members of this community whether they agree with them or not,” Sutton said before abruptly walking out of the meeting.
He had left City Hall chambers by the time Waldridge had an opportunity to respond to his comments.
She said Sutton had shared incorrect information both in his comments to the board and on Facebook.
“Just because you say them 10 times doesn’t make them true,” Waldridge explained.
She admitted to saying that the commission does vet out “Burger King” applicants, which she described as those who just apply for a position but don’t have the intent or qualifications necessary to be considered.
“He was subpoenaed, I suppose, but not by our board because Mr. Sutton has nothing to do with why we had a hearing for Commissioner Kyle Thompson at the time so I am not sure why (he was subpoenaed) because it was about a derogatory text message,” Waldridge said.
She added that Sutton was one of the people on the list of those who were subpoenaed but he didn’t have any information as to why the issue with Thompson was going on.
“And by his verbiage and the language he used on Facebook, I’d say he’s pretty non-creditable,” the mayor pro tem stated, saying she doesn’t know Sutton but from what he said at Monday’s meeting and on Facebook, she’s unimpressed.
“What I can say is I’m offended that he would even come in and waste our time with such a comment,” she remarked, adding that it does take integrity to run for office.
“Just because you say it on Facebook doesn’t make it right — it’s a reality. And if you’re going to run for office Mr. Sutton, you need to understand that reality is integrity and being classful.”
