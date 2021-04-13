Mayor Layne Wilkerson signed a proclamation recently recognizing Nov. 16 as Kristara’s Day in Frankfort in honor of Kristara Bell Amey, a local single mother whose struggles with substance abuse issues inspired Brittany Campbell to found a nonprofit organization to help others.

Layne Wilkerson

Layne Wilkerson

Strengthening Transformations Inc. is a minority woman-led nonprofit that advocates, mentors and educates women and girls through workshops and community partnerships, believing that empowerment is the key to breaking negative generational cycles and strengthening foundations. Since 2017, Strengthening Transformations has been passionate about providing resources and giving back to the women and families in the Versailles area and surrounding communities.

“Brittany suffered her own traumatic experience that sunk her into a deep depressive state, unable to care for herself or her own household. Kristara stepped in despite her addiction struggles to help Brittany out of her slump. She cared and nurtured her back to independence. Brittany was grateful for Kristara’s selflessness and told her, ‘I could never give up on you because you never gave up on me during my most vulnerable time in my life,’” reads the proclamation.

“We want to help people change negative patterns, realize their negative choices do not define the life they were meant to live,” explained Campbell. “Kristara was one of the reasons that I started my nonprofit organization and I will continue the fight to help women like her.” 

Nov. 16 is a day for Frankfort residents to come together and build awareness around the issue of substance abuse among single mothers and to commemorate Bell Amey’s impact on others struggling with addiction.

An event in honor of loved ones who lost their lives due to their substance abuse or who are currently still in the fight against their addiction, as well as a program consisting of experts speaking on addiction awareness, uplifting musical performances and light refreshments is planned although a time has yet to be set.

Two awards will be given to individuals currently in recovery with a mission now to help others. Organizations who specialize in addiction, substance abuse and recovery will be encouraged to be vendors and provide additional resources. Wearable memorabilia of loved ones is encouraged, along with use of the hashtag #KristarasDay to share support on social media.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription