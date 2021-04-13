Mayor Layne Wilkerson signed a proclamation recently recognizing Nov. 16 as Kristara’s Day in Frankfort in honor of Kristara Bell Amey, a local single mother whose struggles with substance abuse issues inspired Brittany Campbell to found a nonprofit organization to help others.
Strengthening Transformations Inc. is a minority woman-led nonprofit that advocates, mentors and educates women and girls through workshops and community partnerships, believing that empowerment is the key to breaking negative generational cycles and strengthening foundations. Since 2017, Strengthening Transformations has been passionate about providing resources and giving back to the women and families in the Versailles area and surrounding communities.
“Brittany suffered her own traumatic experience that sunk her into a deep depressive state, unable to care for herself or her own household. Kristara stepped in despite her addiction struggles to help Brittany out of her slump. She cared and nurtured her back to independence. Brittany was grateful for Kristara’s selflessness and told her, ‘I could never give up on you because you never gave up on me during my most vulnerable time in my life,’” reads the proclamation.
“We want to help people change negative patterns, realize their negative choices do not define the life they were meant to live,” explained Campbell. “Kristara was one of the reasons that I started my nonprofit organization and I will continue the fight to help women like her.”
Nov. 16 is a day for Frankfort residents to come together and build awareness around the issue of substance abuse among single mothers and to commemorate Bell Amey’s impact on others struggling with addiction.
An event in honor of loved ones who lost their lives due to their substance abuse or who are currently still in the fight against their addiction, as well as a program consisting of experts speaking on addiction awareness, uplifting musical performances and light refreshments is planned although a time has yet to be set.
Two awards will be given to individuals currently in recovery with a mission now to help others. Organizations who specialize in addiction, substance abuse and recovery will be encouraged to be vendors and provide additional resources. Wearable memorabilia of loved ones is encouraged, along with use of the hashtag #KristarasDay to share support on social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.