Mayor Bill May on Thursday rejected a formal complaint by The State Journal that the Frankfort City Commission violated Kentucky's Open Meetings Act prior to City Manager Keith Parker's termination last month.
In a letter to May on Monday, State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart said at least three commission members violated the so-called "rolling quorum" prohibition on conducting government business in individual phone calls or other communication in order to avoid having a quorum and being bound by Kentucky's open meetings law.
May, in a response to Stewart on Thursday, denied that a violation had occurred.
"After questioning each commissioner individually, it is clear to me that there was no intent to violate KRS 61.810(2), and there was 'no action taken,'" May wrote. "Said conversations were informational and educational updates only. There was no promise or discussion of how each commissioner was going to vote on the personnel issue on the Aug. 10, agenda. Therefore, there is no evidence of a series of less than quorum meetings in violation of KRS 61.810(2)."
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge told The State Journal on Thursday night that May emailed each commissioner a list of four questions after receiving the newspaper's complaint. She did not immediately recall the mayor's questions but suggested that The State Journal file an open records request to obtain the questions and commissioners' responses.
She also said the newspaper's complaint about violation of the open meetings law was valid.
Stewart said the newspaper will appeal to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.
Former Assistant Attorney General Amye Bensenhaver, a Frankfort resident who spent decades writing open government opinions for six attorneys general, said May's denial was suspect and deepened the commission's problems.
"The mayor’s denial contains an admission of a second violation of the prohibition on rolling quorums when he states that '[a]fter questioning each commissioner individually, it is clear to me that there was no intent to violate KRS 61.810(2),'” Bensenhaver said Thursday evening. "This is indicative of the mayor’s failure to grasp the illegality of nonpublic rolling quorum meetings. Assuming, for the sake of argument, that a series of less than quorum meetings to discuss a response to an open meetings appeal (clearly public business) did not fall within the zone of conduct provided by the open meetings law, would he seriously expect any commissioner to state that it was, in fact, his or her intention to avoid the requirements of the open meetings law?"
Stewart said the newspaper decided to challenge the commission's actions after his commentary in last weekend's edition criticizing elected officials for the secretive process used to fire Parker prompted several experts on transparency laws in Kentucky to reach out and say that the commission's actions had indeed violated not just the spirit of the law but the letter of it.
In his letter Monday, Stewart asked the commission to acknowledge the open meetings violation and agree to conduct a discussion of Parker’s employment and the reasons for his dismissal at a properly noticed public meeting. The State Journal also requested that the commission schedule mandatory open meetings training for all board members.
Stewart said the violation was confirmed when City Commissioner Scott Tippett, in a phone call days before the commission meeting where Parker was fired, reportedly told the city manager that the mayor "had three votes" to fire him.
Parker's employment status had not been discussed in a prior open or closed session of the board, according to Waldridge, who said she was not consulted prior to the "personnel" item being added to the agenda. Waldridge joined Tippett in opposing Parker's termination and sharply criticized her colleagues for a lack of transparency on the decision.
Tippett, in an email to The State Journal on Thursday night, said: "I do not feel as if there was any attempt to circumvent the open meetings law. What I said, or may have said, to Mr. Parker was a casual, informal response to what I perceived to be a friendly question and was purely opinion and anecdotal in nature."
