Frankfort Mayor Bill May focused on the city’s small businesses and how they can help themselves in the midst of economic uncertainty at Frankfort-Franklin County’s weekly COVID-19 press conference Monday.
May urged all small businesses to apply for economic recovery grants that the city is giving out. The deadline for those grant applications to be turned in is Oct. 30, and they should be submitted to City Grants Manager Rebecca Hall.
Digital applications can be found on the city’s website. May encouraged anyone with questions to reach out to him directly or call City Hall at (502) 875-8500.
“Right now we’re looking from the city side at our stimulus package,” May said. “... We’re continuously trying to get the message out. Any of our businesses, particularly our small businesses, can apply for these grants that we’re going to give.”
He also emphasized that citizens should strive to look first at Frankfort’s local businesses when they’re readying for the holiday season. That goes for gifts, decorations and anything in between, May said.
“We need to keep that money in our community,” he said. “These folks are employing a lot of our residents.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells also spoke Monday, emphasizing the continued importance of wearing a mask to keep from spreading the virus.
Both Wells and May wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who currently have COVID-19, a speedy recovery.
Wells pointed out a bright spot in the midst of the pandemic: He said that the Franklin County staff received about 30 homemade masks from a church group in Knox County.
“When people do things like that, it’s really amazing,” Wells said. “There are so many great people out there … . A big thank you to those ladies in Knox County.”
Wells also reminded citizens of an opportunity coming up next week for over 120 families to attend a drive-in screening of the movie “Halloweentown.” The event will be free, Wells said, and will take place in the parking lot near the Lakeview Springs golf course.
That event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.
Interim City Manager Tom Russell was also present, and said that next week both Frankfort Police Chief Charles Adams and Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire will be present to go over the county’s trick-or-treating plan for Halloween.
