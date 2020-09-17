The omission of May's emails from the city's three responses constitutes a violation of KRS 61.880, according to retired Assistant Attorney General Amye Bensenhaver, who wrote open records and open meetings opinions for 25 years. Bensenhaver said that any violation would be assigned to the city and not May individually.
May, in several interviews with The State Journal, has emphasized that any such omission from his personal emails or texts — records he is responsible for maintaining — was not intentional.
Michael Abate, general counsel to the Kentucky Press Association, a newspaper trade organization, agreed with Bensenhaver that the omission constituted a violation of the state open records law.
“Even though he (May) supposedly took all these efforts, he couldn’t find them,” Abate said. “Therefore, records that unquestionably belong to the public have been put out of reach because of the way they were conducting their business.”
The unaccounted-for emails were provided to The State Journal by Boxcar PR as proof of its volume of work for the city of Frankfort. They had not turned up in extensive search of both the city’s email records and, in particular, May’s personal email.
Further, the city has executed multiple searches and doled out three different responses to requests — two official Open Records Act requests, and one informal appeal of the first response — that ought to have included the full extent of May’s correspondence with Boxcar. Those omitted emails were sent between May’s personal email account and employees of Boxcar, which was hired by the mayor to work for the city on June 1. The contract, which was signed using the mayor's executive powers during COVID-19, has drawn the ire of City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge.
The 18 emails were not produced in requests by The State Journal for "communications transmitted on public devices/accounts and private devices/accounts.” The newspaper's second request was worded specifically to include text messages and emails sent on May’s private accounts.
The 18 emails left out are from nine email threads that appear to consist of routine correspondence between May and Boxcar employees Kirk Hilbrecht and Geoff Dunn. They come from a total of nine different email chains and include items like the mayor sharing an article with Dunn and Hilbrecht, a virtual meeting invite, and Dunn and Hilbrecht consulting the mayor on press releases he sent them, among other correspondence.
When asked about the missing emails on Tuesday, May said that he searched his personal email and texts as extensively as he could, and gave everything he found to City Clerk Chermie Maxwell, who handles responses to open records requests.
“I complied with the law,” May said. “I don’t know what else to do … . I did a search and gave you every single email that popped up that was pertinent to Boxcar and the City of Frankfort’s contract.”
May initially suggested that some emails could have gotten screened by Maxwell or City Attorney Laura Ross for exemptions to the open records law, but Maxwell later confirmed that she and Ross did not remove anything from the city's latest open records response with the exception of redacting one person’s name mentioned in a text.
In addressing questions about the omission of emails, May emphasized that he alerted Maxwell and staff that some emails between himself and Boxcar were missing in its initial response to The State Journal's inquiry. He said that he gave Boxcar approval to send emails to the newspaper as proof of extra work in response to initial State-Journal reporting on the contract. That reporting was informed by open records requests that did not include the 18 emails.
“I’m the one that pointed out that you all didn’t have everything,” May said. “I’m the good guy here … I can’t figure out the fixation if you got them from Boxcar.”
But the city still has to provide those records through the open records process, according to Bensenhaver.
“The bottom line remains that Boxcar wasn’t responsible for retaining the emails and Bill was,” Bensenhaver said. ”I appreciate that he shared an additional source of the missing emails to fill the void, but the fact remains that the emails had not been properly retained and managed on a public account — Bill’s account.”
Ross, in an email to May, highlighted that the emails are records that The State Journal already received from Boxcar.
“I can locate nothing in the open records laws that requires the records to be pulled from a particular location,” Ross said. “The City’s duty is to produce public records that currently exist and are in its possession or under its control.”
Ross did mention, though, that the city might have a “records retention issue” based on Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives rules that most records should be maintained for two years.
“(We) need to have Boxcar deliver the City’s public records in its possession to us so that we can properly retain them for the period required by the Department of Libraries and Archives, so I will send an email requesting that they be provided to the City Clerk,” Ross wrote.
Abate said that rather than the emails themselves, his greater concern was the mayor’s use of his private email account for conducting public business.
“The city’s response is right at a superficial level but ignores the elephant in the room: He’s doing public business on private email and thus there is no way to guarantee that the search is accurate and complete,” Abate said. “... She (Ross) flatters his efforts but admits a 'retention' issue. That’s a huge deal, in my opinion. If officials don’t use public email services, we are at their discretion when it comes to searching.”
The mayor said that he always tells people to resend emails to his city account if they sent them initially to his private account for city business. He added that if he received an email on his private account, it’s “not my fault that somebody sent me something” to that account.
Hilbrecht reached out to The State Journal to confirm that sometimes he would resend things to a different account of May’s if the mayor had told him he couldn’t find an email on his phone. Texts provided by May in response to the open records request also confirm that there were occasional issues with being able to open emails on different accounts.
Bensenhaver laid out three scenarios that could have occurred in what she described as a violation: May either did not conduct a proper search of his emails, he deleted those emails, or he deliberately withheld records requested by The State Journal from the city clerk.
“Nobody that I know of is intentionally trying to hide things,” May said. “… If they were, I would not be happy about that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.