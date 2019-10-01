Mayor Bill May has called a special meeting of the city commission Wednesday to make an appointment to the Frankfort Plant Board.
At the meeting, set for 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, May will ask city leaders to approve John Cubine as his nominee to fill the spot left vacant by Jeff Bradshaw, who resigned last week.
Cubine is no stranger to the board, having served a 13-month stint as a director from September 2016 to October 2017, when he resigned the day after a contentious FPB meeting in which board members clashed over how to proceed in the wake of then-General Manager Herbbie Bannister’s retirement and whether to review contractual relationships with the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA), of which FPB is a member.
Before retiring, Cubine spent more than 30 years in state government, including three as director of the Auditor of Public Accounts’ Division of Financial Audit, one as deputy director for budget review at the Legislative Research Commission and six as director of administrative services and chief of staff in the Office of the Attorney General. He was appointed to a four-year term on the FPB board after May chose not to reappoint former board member Rick Pogrotsky.
May told The State Journal on Tuesday that he has been in constant contact with FPB General Manager Gary Zheng and the appointment has been in the works since Monday.
“I want someone knowledgeable about government process — that’s what I need,” the mayor said.
If approved by a majority vote of the city commission, Cubine would fill the seat left vacant by Bradshaw’s resignation. His term will expire in 2022.
Last week, FPB Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Vice Chair Walt Baldwin saw their terms expire, leaving the municipal utility’s five-person board with only two members — one short of a quorum — meaning the board cannot meet or take action until at least one seat is filled.
May said that is one of the reasons why he chose to call the special meeting, which includes only the one agenda item, for Wednesday.
“I wanted to go ahead with the FPB appointment to allow the board to have three members if needed,” he said. “So they can continue working on important issues like the (Tanglewood) reservoir.”
While there are three vacant seats on the municipal utility's five-member board, the agenda for Wednesday's special meeting includes just one appointment.