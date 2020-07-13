Retiring longtime Mayor Bill May is quick to credit the “great and supportive community” for the numerous successes that have occurred during his 10-term tenure on the Frankfort City Commission — five terms as mayor and five as city commissioner.
“The voters of Frankfort have continually trusted May to lead their community,” said Mark Ritter, of Frankfort, a former scoutmaster. “It is an unprecedented record of nonpartisan political success.”
The Boy Scouts of America/Scout BSA of Franklin County — of which Ritter is a part — will honor May as recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Citizen Award.
“How do you persevere over the critics, guide citizens and staff through conflict, and endure the complex demands of public service? Undeniably, you must convey a value-based temperament to gain the public trust year after year,” Ritter added.
“In the end, holding true to honorable values will always endure. This is why William May will receive the Distinguished Citizen award for 2020 from the Franklin County Scouting program.”
Previous award recipients include Jill Robinson, who served as First District magistrate on the Franklin County Fiscal Court from 1994 to 2014, in 2019 and Mark Wilhoite, an Eagle Scout from Frankfort’s Troop 281, who was Frankfort’s police chief from 2005-2014 and did a stint as interim city manager, in 2018.
When asked about his lengthy career and longevity in city government, the answer is always the same.
“I tell people I do government, not politics,” the mayor often says.
Ritter remembers taking a group of Boy Scouts to a city commission meeting — a requirement for the Citizenship in the Community merit badge — in 2016. May and Wilhoite met with the scouts afterward and answered questions about the responsibilities of local government.
“As he spoke, he gave each Scout a pin for their uniform. It was a key to the city, a memorable token for anyone, especially a young Boy Scout,” Ritter told The State Journal.
May has been a supporter of Scouts over the years.
“Scouting has provided many young men with the confidence and leadership skills to become our future leaders. Now, more than ever, we need to teach young people the importance of being good citizens,” the mayor said.
Ritter believes “the need for good citizenship has certainly become self-evident over the last several months” due to the global health pandemic.
“The values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law will become part of a young person’s character serving as a source of strength all his or her life,” he said, adding that the scouting program in Franklin County operates 11 units.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dinner, which helps fund scholarships for local scouts, has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Foundry on Broadway Street. To attend, contact Renee Wagner at Renee.Wagner@scouting.org or 606-344-2445 or Mark Wilhoite at wwilhoite@hotmail.com.Donations can be mailed to Bluegrass Council, BSA, 2134 Nicholasville Road, Ste #3, Lexington, KY 40509 c/o Renee Wagner.
