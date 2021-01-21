Layne Wilkerson

The Rotary Club of Frankfort will meet virtually at noon on Wednesday with Mayor Layne Wilkerson as the featured speaker.

For more information or to obtain a link to the meeting, email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com or call 502-330-5835.

