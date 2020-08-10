The work of a public relations firm hired by Mayor Bill May will face scrutiny from at least one member of the city commission at tonight’s special work session meeting.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May hired the Boxcar Public Relations firm for the city at a cost of $5,000 per month using the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.
May said that he confirmed with City Attorney Laura Ross that his emergency powers gave him the power to hire the Louisville firm, whose contract runs through Nov. 1.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who also spoke out this weekend against the mayor’s alleged attempt to oust City Manager Keith Parker, says it's a problem that she knows nothing the firm has done for Frankfort or the nature of any of its work. She said that her several attempts to contact May over the weekend concerning Boxcar and Parker have gone unanswered, and that she will question the mayor regarding the firm’s work for the city at Monday evening's meeting.
“Could I tell the community right now what this PR marketing firm has done in June and July to deserve $10,000? Absolutely not,” Waldridge said. “Can I tell you what they're doing in August or what their goals are for our area? Absolutely not. So we're paying this PR marketing though we already have PR marketing people we hire ... that do that for us in our city.”
The State Journal obtained invoices and a signed service agreement that May emailed to the city commission on July 22.
In its service agreement, Boxcar included a long list of proposed services that it could provide to the city, including training, monitoring and posting on social media, crisis management, and creating a strategic six-month plan for the city’s public relations.
May said that he wanted to hire the firm in case a crisis occurred in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well protests about shutdowns due to COVID-19 and racial injustice. According to the company’s website, it helped the town of Clarksville, Indiana, with its messaging during COVID-19.
The period contracting with Boxcar, he said, could also work as a test run to see if the city ought to hire a full-time communications director. The mayor — who has been in his post for 20 non-consecutive years — gave the impression that work with the firm is well underway, and that it has helped the city with “social media, traditional media and emails.” He added that Boxcar is currently conducting an audit of the city’s Facebook presence and that the firm was “hired to be an augmentation, to support our existing staff.”
But when asked if anyone else at City Hall had worked with Boxcar during its contract, which began more than two months ago, May responded “no.”
“I'm dealing with them right now,” May said. “I approve every media release that goes out anyway. I’m the final decision on it. … I personally as the mayor made the decision to hire this company because I think it's my responsibility to make sure that the community gets information in a timely fashion and as complete as we can provide.”
City Manager Keith Parker’s office currently runs the city’s Facebook page.
May said that other city officials initially aware of the company’s involvement early in the process included Parker, Ross and Emergency Management Director Tom Russell. On Monday, Russell deferred questions about Boxcar to the mayor.
Ross confirmed on Monday that she approved of the mayor's authority to hire the firm given his emergency powers. She also mentioned that she took part in a video conference call with the mayor and Boxcar where they outlined a proposal around crisis preparedness. She said she asked what would happen if no such crisis, one that merits extra public relations, presented itself.
"I did ask them up front, just to make sure I understood, 'say we have no issues through November do you still get $5K a month,'" Ross said. "They said that was their retainer."
She added that in her three years as city attorney this was the first time she's reviewed a proposal for such work from an outside company, saying that the city has staff that "usually handle well" any communications needs.
But many city and county stakeholders who deal with social media and marketing weren’t aware of Boxcar. Three people who helped form a media advisory committee — Tourist Commission Executive Director Robin Antenucci, Kentucky Capital Development Corp. CEO Terri Bradshaw, and former Downtown Frankfort Inc. Executive Director Glenn Waldrip — called Now That’s Frank say that they have never communicated with Boxcar. They said they hadn’t heard of the firm prior to the release of the city commission's Monday agenda, either.
According to a State-Journal guest column by city employee Blair Hecker, Now That’s Frank was meant to “highlight aspects of Frankfort’s growth, track the master plan and celebrate new infrastructure” and “serve as an information center for all things Frankfort.”
The State Journal reached out to Boxcar PR on Sunday night regarding its work for the city and had not received a response Monday morning.
The firm's scope of work includes media relations, but The State Journal has received no communication from Boxcar since the city's contract began in June.
City Commissioners John Sower and Scott Tippett said that May contacted them early in the process about the work that Boxcar would do for the city, and they generally approved.
Sower said he “endorsed the idea” of paying the firm to “promote successes” of the city during the pandemic.
“I believe, as the mayor believes, that we aren’t getting that word out as well we should,” Sower said.
Tippett said the mayor called him in the midst of protests against racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis early this summer.
“(May) goes, ‘Look, what do you think about us bringing on this PR firm in case we have something major?’” Tippett recounted. “‘We’re a small market at best, but since we are the capital we may need to have some good messaging out and I’m pretty sure I can do this under the emergency declaration.’”
“I’m under the impression that (May) has wide latitude under the emergency declaration and he really didn’t even have to consult with us about that,” Tippett said. “But I agreed with the mayor.”
Waldridge, for her part, complained that her questions about Boxcar have continued to go unanswered by May, along with those regarding an apparent effort to fire City Manager Parker. She said she looks forward to the special work session at 5 p.m. Monday "to get all of my questions answered and also just for the community to know what's going on with their funds.”
“Maybe we can have an explanation that's going to allow us all to say, ‘Oh, that's a great move, Mayor.’ I just don't see it.”
May said he added the agenda item to discuss Boxcar at Waldridge’s request, and that she is making the matter “a political thing” when it isn’t.
“I’m not wishy-washy,” May said. “I could take it off the agenda. But if she wants to ask questions, I don't mind. It isn’t going to bother me at all. If I was worried about what people thought I wouldn’t make those types of decisions.”
Mr. Waldridge is bothering him all right, and that’s why a lot of us chose her… We like her fireworks when needed, and with all the stuff that’s going on down there at City Hall, Lord knows we need some now! Like my baby sister used to say, ”Smells stink!”
If Mayor May isn’t concerned about what people think of him, why is he spending $5000 a month of emergency COVID-19 funding, to hire Boxcar, a public relations firm, to clean up his image? How did he let his image get so tarnished to begin with? We want real answers, transparency, straight talk… You know, the stuff that a lot of us liked about Bill May back in the old days. We don’t recognize him now… Who has he become, anyway?
$5,000 a month- how many covid test would that buy? Or any necessity for folks without means during these times. Look at the $ million Astro turf at the schools - where could that have been better spent than to appease a few “ aristocrats “ that thought they were laughed at by their fellow “ aristocrat” out of towners about our local sports fields , awhile back.
We don’t need no stinking public relations firm to spin what is going on, as the best way to control the city’s image is to not do stupid stuff. Stuff like allowing a hostile governor Matt Bevin to destroy our number one tourist attraction, the convention center, without bringing it before the commissioners for public debate, much less of a vote!
But this is really rich!
“I’m not wishy-washy,” May said. “I could take it off the agenda. But if she wants to ask questions, I don't mind. It isn’t going to bother me at all. If I was worried about what people thought I wouldn’t make those types of decisions.”
I think Mayor May has become the epitome of “wishy washy” here in the last couple of years. A big part of that is that he doesn’t communicate with the city commissioneA big part of that is that he doesn’t communicate with the city commissioners. How many times has Commissioner Waldridge reached out to him over the last week to try to get some answers about what he intended to do with their city manager, or other major issues? If you didn’t mind answering her questions, why didn’t answer her phone calls? I really don’t know if there’s more wishy, or washy, but it sure is Not a good look.
