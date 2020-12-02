A winter tradition that started 34 years ago is still going strong, with Frankfort Mayor Bill May and his wife, Jenny, securing coats for children this holiday season.
“All the people who make this project work in this community, it’s just a tremendous thing,” Bill May said of the Coats for Kids program.
The Mays started the initiative in 1986, working with schools to identify children in need of a new winter coat and then bulk-buying anywhere from 500 to 1,000 coats. The discounted cost still can run up to $20,000.
The Mays fundraise for the initiative year-round, but every year around the holidays they like to remind the community of what they do and what it takes to do it.
“We provide brand-new winter coats to children in need,” May said. “We only give new coats because, besides providing warmth, we feel it is important to provide something new that the children can feel good about.”
Bill May said that as his son Kelly has gotten more involved with the effort — Kelly just won a spot on the Frankfort City Commission in the November election — in recent years. His dad was diagnosed with cancer in March 2019 and is leaving his post as mayor to Mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson in January.
Bill thanked the Fraternal Order of Firefighters, who aid in delivering those coats to local schools every year, as well as The Point Community Church, located in the Thorn Hill neighborhood, which has let the program use its space.
Late Frankfort businessman C. Michael Davenport used to help out as well, May said.
“C. Michael Davenport really helped us tremendously when he started letting us use one of his vacant buildings to put all the coats in and sort them out,” May said. “… This is the first time we’ve done it without him being here.”
May also thanked The State Journal and its readers for getting the word out about the initiative to keep the community’s kids warm. He pointed to a couple of stories as examples of the project’s efficacy.
“We have had teachers tell us how some of their students have received one of the coats and just could not stop beaming with joy,” May said. “There have been some children who have not wanted to take their coats off when they come to class. A couple have even folded their new coat into a pillow and laid their heads on it during nap time. Those stories are what keep us doing this year after year.”
Donations may be mailed to Coats for Kids, 1121 Collins Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601-4307. Checks should be made payable to “Coats for Kids.” May said that every penny of each donation is used toward the purchase of a new winter coat.
