Former Mayor Bill May and his wife, Jenny, are in the business of keeping children warm during the colder months. The couple has been providing winter coats for local kids for the past 36 years.

Launched in 1986, Coats for Kids is a community project that provides new winter jackets for children in need.

Give warmth this winter

Bill and Jenny May are shown with some of the jackets they give away through Coats for Kids in this 2012 State Journal file photo.

