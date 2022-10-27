Former Mayor Bill May and his wife, Jenny, are in the business of keeping children warm during the colder months. The couple has been providing winter coats for local kids for the past 36 years.
Launched in 1986, Coats for Kids is a community project that provides new winter jackets for children in need.
“We only give new coats because, besides providing warmth, we feel it is important to provide something new that the children can feel good about,” Bill May explained.
The pair works with area schools to identify students who are in need of a warm coat.
“Everybody who participates is an important part of making this work,” he told The State Journal.
The Mays purchase some of the jackets straight from the manufacturers at deep discounts. The remaining are bought from local stores, which also mark down the cost for Coats for Kids.
The coats are ordered in March each year and are delivered in early autumn. The money currently being raised for the project will be used to pay for next year’s coat inventory as the Mays need to acquire the funding in advance in order to be able to take advantage of manufacturers’ discounted prices.
The couple credits the newspaper and the Frankfort Plant Board with helping to spread the word about Coats for Kids over the years.
“We have many long-time contributors that always tell us they wait for the article to run in The State Journal as a reminder to send their contributions to ‘Coats for Kids.’ We deeply appreciate the partnership with The State Journal we have had over the years,” Bill May stated.
FPB runs public announcements on Cable 10.
In the three dozen years that Coats for Kids has been operating, the Mays have received countless thank you notes from children and parents and those reminders continue to warm their hearts.
“For many of them, this is the first new garment they’ve ever had. Their others have been hand-me-downs or from secondhand stores,” Bill May explained.
“That’s what this is all about, helping people who need help.”
Donations may be sent to Coats for Kids, 1121 Collins Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601-4307. Checks should be made payable to “Coats for Kids.”
May said that every penny of each donation is used toward the purchase of a new winter coat.
